Ah, Father's Day: a day where both mere mortals and celebs both take to social media to share their appreciation for dads in all shapes and forms. However, Father's Day can be a painful or difficult period for some, especially for those whose Pops aren't around anymore.

Arguably Hollywood's most beloved superhero, #ChrisPratt is one such star who took to Twitter to remember his father who passed away in 2014. In a seriously touching tweet, Chris writes that his father was "strong, funny, uneducated and whip smart," and that he was always part of his son's life:

My old man was strong, funny, uneducated and whip smart. He drank whiskey on his death bed. He could build anything. He was there. Always. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 18, 2017

His father was clearly more of a Yondu than an Ego, and this tweet is the perfect tribute to his late pa. As a father himself, Chris's wife Anna Farris also shared her appreciation for her hubby on Twitter, with an adorable pic of their son Jack from two years ago.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing men out there! @prattprattpratt Father's Day 2 years ago -great memories pic.twitter.com/gduL7xi8tM — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 18, 2017

Chris wasn't the only celeb to celebrate #FathersDay this year. Here are a few more celebs who took to social media to celebrate the day in a variety of funny, touching, or tongue-in-cheek ways.

Happy Daddy's Day to my #1 Dude! @billyraycyrus Love you so much pic.twitter.com/llzPoi4KXT — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 18, 2017

Call me Daddy today pic.twitter.com/j8k4Kr7VQm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2017

I missed Church today, but Happy Father's Day to my God. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 18, 2017

happy father's day dad. i'll never forget that day u gave me a piggy back ride while we watched Hoosiers on youtube pic.twitter.com/7BfmPj8kNB — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) June 19, 2017

Daddio, Happy Father's Day. I absolutely adore you @RealRonHoward pic.twitter.com/KjQjRAsxjN — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 19, 2017

Of course, the ultimate Father's Day was probably had by Jay-Z — because really what news is more important than the birth of Beyonce's twins?!

Did you celebrate Father's Day this year? Let us know in the comments!