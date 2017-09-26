If you've been to the movies in the last few years, there's probably a 90% chance that you've laid your eyes on one of The Chrises. And with Chris Evans, Chris Pine, #ChrisHemsworth and Chris Pratt continuing to dominate Hollywood with their chiseled jawlines and abs-of-steel, it's often impossible to decide which one of these wildly handsome specimens of Chris we would be if we had to be one.

Interestingly, #ChrisPratt similarly found himself in a bit of a pickle just the other day when he stumbled upon something while surfing the World Wide Web. Like many have done before him, the actor decided to take a fun personality quiz to kill some time and unfortunately, the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy star didn't quite get the result he had expected.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the tough realization that he was not the Chris that he thought he was. In fact, to our amazement, he happened to be of the Evans variety:

Dude I suck at quizzes pic.twitter.com/9n2P2ayIH8 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2017

To this, the true Chris Evans (or, let's be real, maybe he could also be someone else?) replied:

What do you mean? You aced it. https://t.co/wWPPUgaKwK — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 25, 2017

This isn't the first time that celebrities have struggled with a crippling identity crisis after taking part in one of these "Which Are You?" quizzes. Earlier this year, reality TV star #KimKardashian also had to contend with the fact that she was actually Chrissy Teigen, which was a shocking revelation indeed.

If you had to choose, which Chris would you be?