The debate of recasting pivotal roles in the #MCU has been going on for almost two years. Given the franchise's longevity, we've been wondering whether stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth would stay on after their renewed contracts ended after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

We've received some confusing and understandably vague answers regarding that, but, as Kevin Feige revealed, the characters will eventually take priority over the actors that portray them. The Guardians of the Galaxy have mostly stayed out of that conversation, which is understandable seeing how they only have two movies. But now, one of the space a-holes has touched on the subject: #ChrisPratt. And what he has to say should set your Peter Quill-loving hearts at ease.

Chris Pratt Wants To Continue Working With Marvel As Long As Possible

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

The actor sat down for an interview with /Film, and the subject of his contract came up. When asked whether he knew how many movies were left in his contract, he said he did but stressed that, at the end of the day the number doesn't matter, because he wants to keep working with the House of Ideas:

"Yes. I’ll tell you, as much as I love Marvel, it doesn’t matter how many I have contracted, because I’m going to continue to work with them!"

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Pratt was then asked if he would be willing to extend his contract with the studio once it was up. His enthusiastic answer says it all:

"Totally, dude. I want to – I love working with them. I’m going to continue to work with them whether they like it or not. Even if they write me out, I’m going to show up on set and be like, ‘Hey, man!’ They’re done. They don’t get to shake me."

Like I mentioned above, Chris Pratt doesn't have as long of a #Marvel resume as, say, RDJ. However, he still has quite a few films on the pipeline as the character. Along with the upcoming sequel, the Guardians will be popping up in #InfinityWar, #Avengers4, and obviously #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3.

That's five movies, which, given Marvel's contract track record, means Pratt has probably has one movie left in his current contract. Now though, knowing that Pratt will be basically clinging to the people at Marvel to keep putting him in their movies, it's clear that contract will be extended.

See Also:

There's something to take away from his comments. During an interview with Fandango, #KevinFeige revealed that the cosmic side of the MCU would take center stage after Phase 3:

“As you know from the comics, there are so many places to go and so many more characters, and there are a few characters hinted at in the [end] tag scenes of Vol. 2. All of which could be potential to see and explore more in the new age following our big Avengers films.”

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Who knows? With Pratt's eagerness to stay in the MCU, we could be seeing our beloved Star-Lord in those future cosmic adventures, and that's never a bad thing. Right now, the possibilities are endless, but at least we know the quippy space mercenary will remain onboard for them.

#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

Poll Are you happy that Chris Pratt is staying with Marvel for the foreseeable future Absolutely! He's awesome as Star-Lord!

Sure, but I'd like Marvel to focus on his character a little less in the future in favor of other cosmic superheroes

[Sources: /Film, Fandango]