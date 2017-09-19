As well as revealing what his favorite pick-up line during a teaser video for Ellen DeGeneres's new YouTube series Show Me More Show — by the way, it's "You like money?" — Chris Pratt recently also broke his silence following his split from Anna Faris. Naturally, because he's one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, he's said the sweetest thing about his soon-to-be ex-wife.

When he was rudely accosted by TMZ on the street just the other day, the reporter had the balls to ask what he thought about Anna's appearance at the #Emmys — an event to which he also wasn't invited, fiy. To this, the #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy actor replied:

"I know she did great. Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney] they both looked great. Go watch 'Mom' on CBS."

Anna Faris luci radiante al aparecer sola en los Emmys, tras comenzar el proceso de separacin de Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/RkzVbY0snm — Arianny Leon (@AriannyLeon80) September 18, 2017

Give us a moment while our hearts all collectively melt into a pool of teary goop, will you?

Following in the break-up footsteps of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom earlier this year, it appears that #ChrisPratt and #AnnaFaris have only been supportive of each other since announcing their separation. And despite Faris's claim that she never really considered her husband to be her best friend — calling the tendency to value a partner's friendship over that of a girlfriend "overhyped" — it looks like this duo will always try their best to remain on good terms with each other for the sake of their little boy.

We wish them the best of luck!

(Source: TMZ)