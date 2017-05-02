Gone with the Wind, Casablanca, Pulp Fiction, Alien — now they are what you call timeless classics of Hollywood. Unfortunately, there aren't many (if any) #superhero films that you can call a classic. Sure, the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man 2, X-Men, and even The Avengers are pretty good, but rarely do we tread into the lauded territory of The Dark Knight, and even then, can you really call it a superhero film? We all know the recent acclaim of James Mangold's Logan, however, he was overly keen to cement that his noir western was anything but a superhero film.

Well, boosting his (planet) ego, #ChrisPratt certainly seems to think that the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War will stand the test of time and earn itself the coveted top spot. With some 40 heroes and villains tipped for the roster, including actors like Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Brie Larson, and Scarlett Johansson, it certainly seems that #InfinityWar is "too big to fail." Aren't those some famous last words if ever we heard them?

Throwing Down The Gauntlet

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' [Credit: Disney]

Speaking to the Toronto Sun on a press tour for #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2, Pratt seemed pretty content with the way that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are shaping up to battle that big purple grape that is Thanos:

“Well, so far, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is the biggest spectacle movie of all time — that is all time up until now. Avengers (Infinity War) is going to be a pretty big spectacle. I think you’re talking 40 heroes — that is a huge spectacle. I was using James’ vernacular by calling 'Vol. 2' the biggest spectacle of all time. I heard him say that and I thought, ‘That sounds right.’ But I have to amend that,”

There is no denying that Guardians is certainly vast in its scale and up on its predecessor, but with much of Infinity War also rumored to take place off-Earth, we can only imagine what strange worlds we will be visiting May 4 next year.

Although Infinity War will only be the first half of the saga, the untitled #Avengers4 will wrap up the tale in 2019. Beyond that, #Marvel is being sketchy with their #Phase4 plans and promise all will change. We know that Pratt will once again be back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 no earlier than 2020, however, everything else is a mystery. Expect for it to all change for everyone beyond Infinity War and Avengers 4, especially with the MCU building toward Thanos since 2012.

On The Cusp Of War

Not only is Pratt confident that Infinity War will stand the test of time, he also made the bold statement that it could be film of the decade — say whaaaaaat?!

“I think this sequel transcends the genre in a way. It’s a deep motion picture and something different than just a big spectacle film. There’s a difference between dime-store novels and literature and this is like literature. It’s going to stand the test of time. It’s maybe this decade’s movie, if not a longer period of time.”

Given that we have had incredible films like Her, The Social Network, Inception, Toy Story 3, Arrival (the list goes on), to tip Infinity War as THE film of the decade in definitely counting your chickens before they hatch. Let's also not forget that before we reach 2020, Marvel, #DC, and #Fox will be churning out #ThorRaganrok, #JusticeLeague, and #Deadpool2. You can sort of see where Pratt is coming from; never before has one film combined so many fan-favorite heroes and differing styles of #comicbook film. Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Captain America may all contain cocksure leads, but, different people go to see their solo films for different reasons. By combining literally everyone, it gives us a pick 'n' mix film that promises to be bold if nothing else.

As the #MCU hits its tenth year, Infinity War seems like one hell of a way to celebrate an anniversary. Certainly #KevinFeige, the #RussoBrothers, and the cast seem impressed, so let's hope that Infinity War's hype isn't the pride before the fall!

(Source: The Toronto Sun)

[Poll image Credit: Marvel]