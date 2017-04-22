Chris Pratt has gone from being the comic relief on NBC’s Parks and Recreation to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His roles in blockbuster films such as Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy have rocketed him into stardom, and his upcoming role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seems poised to launch his career into the stratosphere.

Apart from his acting career, #ChrisPratt's off-camera charity work and dedication to his family have helped him amass a large and loyal fan base. One of Pratt’s most noble characteristics is his honesty, and the ability to realize when he is wrong. This character trait was in full effect recently, as he took to Twitter to clear up a previous statement he made, which Twitter eviscerated him for.

Chris Pratt's Comments On Blue Collar America In Hollywood

Pratt has recently been making the rounds doing promotion for his upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Unfortunately, one comment he made on this press circuit landed him in hot water with many of his fans. During an interview with Men’s Health Magazine, Pratt said the following regarding "average blue collar Americans" being represented in Hollywood:

"I don't see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they're not my stories, I think there's room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn't necessarily represented in Hollywood."

While it’s easy to understand what Chris Pratt is trying to convey in this statement (mostly that middle America is forgotten by Hollywood), it doesn’t change the fact that his comments were wrongheaded. You can easily take the list of films produced in 2016 alone, and find a good percentage of them which deal with the working class.

Twitter Responds To Chris Pratt's "Blue Collar" Statement

Chris Pratt's statement was bound to cause ears to perk up everywhere — and boy, did people respond. Almost every major news organization ran with his comment (FOX News in particular), and people were not best pleased. As with any big controversy, Twitter responded with its usual savagery:

@runwithskizzers Dear Chris Pratt, there is literally no shortage of movies about blue collar white men. Go home. You're canceled. — Jess (@jessicaesquire) April 21, 2017

chris pratt wants more blue collar rep someone please link him mark wahlbergs entire filmography — jay (@DETECTlVECOMlCS) April 21, 2017

I bet Chris Pratt doesn't consider Fences a film about Blue Collar America even though Denzel's character is a garbage collector https://t.co/AaNFBByY2y — Guy (@yeblod) April 21, 2017

Chris Pratt: Hollywood doesn't like to tell stories about average, blue collar people

Me, looking at like every Ben Affleck movie: ....Right — Casey Nugent (@CaseyNuge) April 22, 2017

Chris Evans: very close to literally fighting Repub. and neonazis

Chris Pratt: whining that blue collar men aren't rep'd in media — Ky Squared Test (@buttactually) April 21, 2017

chris pratt. we get it. you support blue lives matter. you love blue collar workers. your favorite color is blue. — sarah (@poehller) April 21, 2017

The fact is, Hollywood is in the middle of a diversity crisis. Pratt's comment isn’t the worst thing he could have said, but it did kick up some dust around an issue that is very important to minorities and those that aren't well represented in Hollywood. In the wake of the controversy, Chris Pratt took to his Twitter account to address the issue.

Chris Pratt Responds To His Comments On Twitter

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

In a tweet that sent shock waves through Twitter, Chris Pratt owned up to his mistake, and stated that he was in the wrong. From what we know of Chris Pratt’s character, the fact that he took responsibility for what he said isn’t surprising, but we live in a time where people rarely own up to their controversial statements at all – and that goes double on social media.

Chris Pratt’s choice of words in his tweet is also refreshing, because it doesn’t sound like a manufactured statement. Pratt sounds completely genuine when he says: “That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that”. It’s a small act of humanity, but it’s one that the public and his fans truly appreciate.

Chris Pratt’s comment about blue collar Americans being underrepresented in Hollywood was pretty dumb, but his response to the backlash was everything fans expect from him. Sure, we all say stuff we wish we hadn’t, but it takes a lot of character to stand up in front of everyone (or Twitter) and admit that you were wrong. Make sure you check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters on May 5, 2017.

