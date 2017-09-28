As of late, star Chris Sullivan has been popping up all over the place in critically acclaimed media, making his way through the wonderfully nostalgic Stranger Things, the twisted tearjerker landscape of This Is Us, and into the cosmos with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But even if you have not caught up on his television work, those who have seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will never forget his electric performance as Taserface.

Having caught up with the star at Terrificon at the Mohegan Sun, I asked him about the future of his character of Toby in #ThisIsUs as well as working with Marvel in Guardians. Just in time for its Season 2 premiere, Sullivan talked to me about what makes the show so special, in addition to teasing what's next.

A Name That Strikes Fear Into The Hearts Of Anyone Who Hears It

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

When you were initially approached for the role with the name of 'Taserface,' how did you react?

Yeah, I thought it was a joke. I was very glad to find out that it was a joke, because Taserface is not exactly the smartest of villain names to ever grace the big screen.

Though Taserface was short lived, his character brought needed development to the Ravagers, showing that they are not always in agreement like they were in the first film. The thirst for power, though exaggerated, brought something new to the table with the clan. Taserface was also awesome comic relief, one of the many unforgettable things in the masterfully made #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' [Credit: Walt Disney Studios]

Do you yourself shoot tasers out of your face?

No, I do not. That would be too logical.

What's the key to getting solid performance through the pounds of makeup you have to put on?

It is a lot of overacting. A lot of overly mouthed words and a lot of huge facial movements to get the makeup to move.

How long did the process take?

The makeup took about two and a half to three hours.

One of the millions of things that makes Guardians unique is its variety of creatures. Nominated for best makeup at the Academy Awards in 2014, the sequel tops its predecessor in this right, with Taserface being the crown jewel.

From Ravagers To Hawkins

You went on a large scale blockbuster set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. How does that magnitude compare to a smaller television set like Stranger Things?

You know what? The process is exactly the same. It is just that the sets are bigger. You know, the way that you put together something like that, the process is pretty much exactly the same.

This was the most surprising of the answers due to the fact that a $200 million budget works in the same exact was as a television set. One would think that the process would be more complicated and crazy, but Sullivan claims that their similarities are larger than they would seems. Though Stranger Things can be considered a huge success in the television landscape, it's still a surprise how both work and operate in the exact same manner.

Being Kate's Mate

'This Is Us' [Credit: NBC]

So This Is Us. America is in love with This Is Us. It was nominated for 10 Emmys (and won two of them).

Yup.

What do you think makes This Is Us so special? Why do you think it has evolved into the phenomenon that it is now?

I think it speaks the language of coming together and a language of vulnerability. And I think that is something that everyone can appreciate right now.

For those who haven't watched This Is Us, it is an amazing show. It's one that constantly reinvents the family drama, adjusting its template to our time. The show is genuine and relentless in its realism, and its characters are relatable. Families in this age are complicated. This Is Us embraces that, gracefully, emotionally and in its values. It's a guaranteed tear-jerker.

By the ending of Season 1, your character, Toby, and Kate become engaged. Can we expect a wedding further down the line in Season 2?

I don't know. You'll find out. You will just have to watch.

One can only hope.

