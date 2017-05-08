Chrissy Metz oozed confidence when she rocked up to the MTV Awards in an on-trend PVC dress last night, and the This Is Us star is continuing to hold her head up high in the face of body shaming trolls.

In the spirt of the ever-outrageous #MTVawards, Metz chose to ditch the often drab realm of "plus sized" fashion and shine like the star she is in a red latex number. While many fans celebrated Metz's fashion-forward contribution, a few haters inevitably crawled out of the woodwork.

Whoever styled Chrissy Metz really has it out for her, got her out here looking like a red rubber ball. #MTVAwards — M (@wtvmollie) May 8, 2017

did @ChrissyMetz get fatter from the first episode? so i guess she won't try 2 lose weight on ths show? #disgusting — truth hurts (@goldjewel) May 8, 2017

Despite being at the receiving end of a barrage of cruel Tweets — including some mocking her weight-loss contract — #ChrissyMetz remained positive about both her body image and her outfit choice while politely telling her critics where to shove it.

For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's

MY body. #thankstho — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 8, 2017

Such supreme shade skills in the face of ignorance. Go Chrissy!

