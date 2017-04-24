Superhero movies have become one of the most profitable ventures in Hollywood. Now, actors that we never imagined would be interested in taking part in these larger-than-life stories jump at the chance to do it. But surprisingly enough, there are actors already working or who have worked in the superhero genre that can't exactly be called fans of it.

Actor #ChristianBale is the latest example of that. Recently, the actor gave an interview to Collider for his upcoming film, The Promise. There, he revealed a very interesting tidbit about himself.

He Is Not A Fan Of Superhero Movies

With his iconic run as the Caped Crusader behind him, the actor was asked whether he'd like to star in a superhero movie once again in the near future. Bale replied he wouldn't. In fact, as far as he remembers (aside from his own #Batman trilogy), he hasn't seen a single superhero film:

"No, I’m not interested in doing that. I’ve never seen — I’m trying to think if that’s correct, I think I’m actually correct, I can’t remember a single superhero film that I’ve ever watched. Apart from the ones I made and like, the Christopher Reeve 'Superman' films."

After the interviewer shared his amazement at the genre's seemingly unstoppable growth, Bale went on to state that he has absolutely no understanding on the topic:

"I have no understanding of it and I’m completely blind to it."

The real irony here is, of course, that it was the superhero trilogy he toplined that is the standard for all superhero movies since. Having starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman for almost ten years in #ChristopherNolan's benchmark Dark Knight trilogy, the actor's performance became the new standard for new actors who are brave enough to take on the role. Furthermore, if you were to ask fans, a lot of them will you Bale's version is their favorite interpretation and definitive version of the character.

The thing is, Bale signed on the dotted line for three movies because he and Nolan never set out to make a superhero movie: They set out to make a good movie that just happened to be about a superhero. When he took the helm, Christopher Nolan had a very specific notion: He wanted to make Batman a three-dimensional character, to explore the psychology behind a man who felt the need to dress up as a bat and beat up people to fulfill a misguided sense of justice for his parents' murders.

That human and realistic approach to the story was what attracted Bale in the first place; it was about the story, not the name. It wasn't the armor (which he's described in the past as causing him headaches) or the gadgets that brought him onboard. As he's proven time and time again, Bale loves to transform into psychologically complex roles, and Bruce Wayne was just another chance to do that.

While it may be sad for some fans to know the actor has never cared for superheroes in general, it's actually not a terrible way to view the genre, if you think about it: The only standard to which he holds movies in any genre is whether or not it will tell a good story and has a complex, engaging script. Now that the superhero genre has proven it can handle all of the above, there's nothing wrong with holding it to a higher standard. If it results in another run of movies on the level of Nolan's trilogy, it's worth it.

What did you think about Christian Bale's comments? Would you like to see him play any superhero in the future? Let me know in the comments!

