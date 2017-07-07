Ever since she first appeared back in the fourth season, Rosita Espinosa has been a force to be reckoned with on AMC's The Walking Dead. The character went through a bit of a transformation during the latest season, and will likely become more important in future episodes. In real life, actress Christian Serratos has been enjoying life as a new mother, highlighted through the images she posts on Instagram.

However, Serratos was recently targeted by trolls over one of her posts on the social media site, when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby. One troll wrote "Oh stop looking for attention … yes you can feed you baby in public who cares? But why purposely draw attention to it?" However, much like her strong-willed character on The Walking Dead, Serratos refused to take the abuse and responded with another photo, telling the haters to "suck my left tit." Check out the full post below:

Not The First 'Walking Dead' Actor To Be Trolled Online

While Serratos silenced her critics, this isn't the first time that actors from #TheWalkingDead have become victims of online abuse. Earlier this year, Alanna Masterson, who plays Tara Chambler on the hit AMC series, was the subject of nasty abuse on social media posts when users body shamed the actress, following the birth of her child.

Much like Serratos, Masterson wasted no time in telling her trolls to "grow the f*ck up". Similarly, Josh McDermitt recently quit social media altogether when he received death threats for something that his controversial character Eugene did in the show.

Serratos joined The Walking Dead back in Season 4 and has been a mainstay on the show ever since. Known for her feisty personality, the Rosita character refuses to give up and that was seen more than ever during Negan's reign of terror in Season 7. The actress gave birth earlier this year which suggests that she could be absent for several episodes of The Walking Dead's eighth season.

Either way, Serratos silenced her trolls once and for all and we applaud the actress for embracing her inner Rosita and standing up for what she believes in.

