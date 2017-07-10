It's approaching two years since Spectre hit theaters to mixed reviews and Daniel Craig announced in only-slightly-melodramatic fashion that he'd literally rather draw blood from the veins in his wrists than step into 007's tailored tux a fifth time.

A lot can happen in two years, but while Craig holds Barbara Broccoli and the creative team hostage, seemingly everything about Bond 25 is on hold — including the identity of the man or woman who'll be sat in the director's chair.

Still, Bond fans are as notoriously thirsty for news, gossip or rumors (even if we have to drink Diet Truth) as the high-functioning alcoholic spy himself for a good martini (or a Heineken, when product placement intervenes) — and one rumor which refuses to die is the suggestion that Christopher Nolan, the slightly-famous director of Inception, The Dark Knight and this year's Dunkirk, might next turn his talented hand to Bond.

Even in the face of competition from other popular potential candidates, like the incomparable David Fincher, Nolan is consistently 007 fans' ultimate choice to direct Bond 25 — and in a new interview given by the Brit to Playboy magazine seemingly designed to shake and stir the fans, Nolan confessed that he and Broccoli have had a conversation or two about stepping into MI6 HQ and directing Bond:

"A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention — it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well."

Nolan knows a thing or two about reinvention, having rescued Batman with the Dark Knight trilogy, and reading between the lines it sounds as if he'd be looking to board the Bond franchise if and when Daniel Craig turns in his license to kill. With a still-new M, Q and Moneypenny, chances are we'll get one more film from Craig before somebody new is given free reign to come in and press the reboot button.

Personally, I'm still in the camp who thinks Fincher might do the best job of Bond, but if Nolan could add a touch of levity to his more typically dark and brooding directorial style, we could be looking at the best film since — well, since Skyfall.

Dunkirk hits theaters July 21.

Is Nolan your dream Bond director, and could it really happen, or is he just toying with us?

[Sources: Slashfilm, Playboy]