After the announcement of the sequel to David Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, fans were left disheartened by the exclusion of Fincher at the helm, and the recasting of Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig's leading roles. However, it seems that Sony may have found the perfect actress to take Mara's part, the socially awkward punk hacker, Lisbeth Salander. Although there were initial rumors of Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman being eyed for the role, The Crown's Claire Foy's recent success at the BAFTAs might have swayed the casting in her favor.

Claire Foy's ties to Damien Chazelle's next movie First Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, is a slight hiccup for Sony due to possible scheduling conflicts. However, Variety have reported that Foy is expected to be offered the part of Lisbeth Salander in the near future.

If Foy does nab the part, she will be joining the ranks of Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara, who have both previously played the character.

Noomi Rapace (left) and Rooney Mara (right) as Lisbeth Salander. [Credit: Nordisk Film/Columbia Pictures]

Rapace was the first to play Lisbeth Salander in 2009's Swedish version of the Millenium Trilogy, which garnered her praise on the international market. In David Fincher's version, it was Rooney Mara who took on the coveted role, and the acclaimed actress even received an Oscar nomination for her efforts.

Despite Alvarez's initial decision to continue Fincher's casting choices, the director revealed his reasons for recasting the sequel on Twitter.

It's said that 50% of the director's work is casting. If I'd just take Fincher's (amazing) casting, I wouldn't be doing half of my job. https://t.co/IgfkK0BimV — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) March 14, 2017

Unlike Fincher's adaptation, The Girl in the Spider's Web hasn't been adapted before, giving Fede Alvarez the creative freedom that he requires to tell a complex story for the first time on the big screen. After Alvarez's success with Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, he has been touted as the "perfect choice" by Columbia Pictures President, Sanford Panitch,

"We at Sony are so honored to be part of this series with Yellowbird, and we’re so excited to be making an original film of 'The Girl in the Spider’s Web'. Fede Alvarez is the perfect choice to direct. Fede is an amazing director with a unique vision of the world. In particular, his talent and skill in creating psychological intensity will bring Lisbeth Salander back into popular movie culture with a roar."

If Foy is offered role, it will certainly be interesting to see how her version of the character contributes to the legacy of Stieg Larsson's creation. With Fincher also returning as a producer, The Girl in the Spider's Web might turn out to be the next box office hit for Sony.

(Source: Variety)