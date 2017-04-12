As we all eagerly await a look at the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise, a few images were snagged by a passerby of the #JurassicWorld2 set. The images aren't much, but they're enough to confirm the reintroduction of the Dilophosaurus.

.@RaptorChaser17 @JurassicOutpost and more again (you can see the bodies of other dinos still in the making bottom right!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HvuOjwtz1i — leyla (@sickkgirl_) April 11, 2017

The Dilophosaurus Made Its Debut In 'Jurassic Park'

The Dilophosaurus came into the spotlight of the franchise in the original film, Jurassic Park. It's known for its use of a paralyzing toxin, which it can spray from glands around the neck. The Dilophosaurus displayed its paralyzing toxin in #JurassicPark during its pursuit of Dennis Nedry.

'Jurassic Park' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

For those who don't recall, when Nedry crashed his Jeep while trying to escape the park, he ran into a Dilophosaurus. During this encounter, the dino cleverly stalked Nedry until it had the perfect opportunity to spray some of its toxin in his face. In doing so, Nedry was left blinded and wailing as he got back into his Jeep. Unfortunately for Nedry, the Dilophosaurus was waiting for him in the vehicle once he finally clambered back in. Then, it was feeding time for the Dilophosaurus. Check out the scene below:

Since Jurassic Park, the Dilophosaurus hasn't made a cinematic appearance. Although, the holographic projection of a Dilophosaurus in Jurassic World as well the instances of the Dilophosaurus showing up in JP video games could be considered soft appearances, but a physical appearance hasn't taken place since its auspicious debut in Jurassic Park.

The Dilophosaurus Returns For 'Jurassic World 2'

The good news is that the Dilophosaurus is back for Jurassic World 2, evident by the set images taken of the animatronic models that'll be used to depict them. Check them out below:

Here we go! A clear pic! Thanks guys for those who were able to help brighten it and make it look good. #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/vz2e3X2D6p — Raptor Chaser (@RaptorChaser17) April 11, 2017

Seeing as how these set images confirm the Dilophosaurus returning, we may very well see them in a scene that clearly calls back to the hunt for Dennis Nedry in Jurassic Park.

Hopefully, we do get to see more of the Dilophosaurus than a brief appearance. I personally want to see the Dilophosaurus placed into a trained group like the Velociraptor group controlled by Owen in Jurassic World, but that may be hoping for too much.

Are you excited to hear of the Dilophosaurus return to the Jurassic franchise? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Jurassic World 2 premieres June 22, 2018.