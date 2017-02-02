Between the currently popularity of remakes, and La La Land fever sweeping cinemas, it seems more than plausible that at some point in the future studios will float the idea of a musical reboot.

Sing-song scores and clever choreography could soon become a part of one of one of your favorite movies, and one artist has already taken the liberty of reimagining how some classic films might look as musicals in order to stay ahead of this possible trend.

Reddit user (and artist) Shifter2000 is responsible for these hilarious creations which see some of the most iconic quotes from cinema reimagined as catchy tunes, worthy of belting out at full noise. Take a look below, and then let me know in the comments which other films you'd love to see as a musical:

Aliens

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

Filled with songs like the impassioned ballad "Get Away From Her, You Bitch" and the comedy number "Hey Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man?" Aliens: The Musical is sure to have you on the edge of your seat as Ripley and her team return to the planet home of the hostile Alien creature.

The Terminator

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

Another James Cameron classic, this time about an indestructible humanoid cyborg (hey, that'd make a catchy song title!) sent to assassinate the mother of the unborn child who will eventually lead humanity to war with machines. The Terminator musical is light on comedy numbers, but ripe with tense realization tunes such as "My Determination Is All I Have To Give, So Come With Me If You Want To Live."

Forrest Gump

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

Filled with charm, comedy and an overarching theme of hope, Forrest Gump: The Musical is the must watch, feel-good show of the year. Featuring the hit song "Smarts? I ain't got any, But I do know I love you, Jenny" and the hilarious "Shit Happens," Forrest Gump: The Musical should have you running to book your tickets as soon as possible.

Jaws

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the theater, Sing-a-long Jaws dives on stage! With songs such as "And on that note, we're gonna need a bigger boat!" and props including an on-stage tank containing real sharks, Sing-a-long Jaws is part musical, part extravaganza.

Planet Of The Apes

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

While the Elton John version would no doubt be amazing, let's not forget the original Planet Of The Apes musical, Stop The Planet Of The Apes, I Want To Get Off starring Troy McClure.

Whiplash

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

The most tense musical of the year, Whiplash is a stage show which not only requires the floor to be mopped several times during the run time, but will also have you mopping your brow with the high tempo numbers such as "Whoa! Whoa! Too fast! Too Slow! You gotta know that's not my tempo!"

Fast & Furious

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

There may be an eighth film about to be released and two more on the way, but that's no reason not to put together the most exhilarating musical of the year, Fast & Furious. Let the combination of exhaust fumes and Vin Diesel's singing voice intoxicate you as you watch the Fast Family wax lyrical about their love for 10 second cars.

Guardians Of The Galaxy (on ice!)

[Credit: Reddit user Shifter2000]

Perhaps the most visually stunning show on this list, Guardians of the Galaxy on ice takes the dance-off scene from the film and turns it into beautiful figure skating routine. The music is a combination of the classic tunes from Awesome Mix Vol. 1, and original numbers such as "Groot, Groot, Groot, I am Groot," resulting in something for everyone.

Source: Reddit user Shifter2000