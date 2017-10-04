With the release of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the second film in the Kingsman series, fans are anxious to know if a third film is in the works. While The Golden Circle was met with mixed reviews, the film has already almost doubled its $106 million budget at the box office. Thus, it appears a third Kingsman film is still a possibility.

Actors Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges, who respectively played Harry Hart and Agent Champagne, sat down with Comicbook.com to talk about Kingsman: The Golden Circle and the possibility of a third film. Based on their insight, a third doesn't just seem possible, but it actually fairly likely, if director Matthew Vaughn has his way. In fact, the third perspective "three-quel" could have been part of the plan all along.

Jeff Bridges: "Between interviews, we were jamming out ideas. There's no script, but [Director Matthew Vaughn] has been talking about it. From the beginning, [Colin Firth says] he's always envisioned it as a trilogy." Colin Firth: "I remember very early conversations with Matthew, where he felt three would be right for this."

Firth went on to clarify that it all depends on whether or not people go out to see The Golden Circle. Considering that it has almost reached the $200 million mark in under two weeks, it would appear as though those qualifications have been met.

Firth: "Everybody go and see it, and we'll definitely, I think, well definitely is a big word, but I think we'll do a third."

Over the last week, rumors have been flooding the internet about who could possibly return for the potential third film in the series, so it's great to know that Colin Firth and Jeff Bridges are open to coming back. Despite the film's somewhat polarizing reception, I personally loved Kingsman: The Golden Circle and look forward to seeing a third installment.

Poll Would you like to see a 'Kingsman 3'? Hell yeah!

Maybe, but only if the entire cast comes back

No, two was enough

Something else entirely... (comment below)

Source: comicbook.com, Box Office Mojo