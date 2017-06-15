The importance of Wonder Woman existing in a predominantly male landscape of superheroes can never be stated enough. Calling herself "the man who can," she's the proof that women can be just as badass as men, with the movie seeing Diana repeatedly ignoring male characters' attempts to dictate her actions. As these tentpoles gross several hundreds of millions of dollars, it's crucial that they speak to little girls as much as to the little boys who've been looking up to Batman, Superman et al. for decades.

Thankfully, the #StarWars movies have also made a point of valuing their female heroines, starting with Carrie Fisher's Leia. In Disney's new take on the franchise, Daisy Ridley's Rey has become the top-grossing action movie heroine of all time. Naturally, Star Wars 9 director #ColinTrevorrow intends on making sure she gets the spotlight she deserves on her next adventure. In an interview with Fandango, he explains how seeing his own daughter marvel at Wonder Woman really opened his eyes to the importance of female heroines.

Colin Trevorrow's Daughter Made Him Realize How Important Wonder Woman Is

When asked how much watching movies with his own children and observing them inspires his own work, Trevorrow said that he loved to discuss movies with his kids. At 4 years old, it's his daughter that showed to him the power of a movie like Wonder Woman:

"We took my daughter, who's four, ... to see 'Wonder Woman.' My wife and I, and my son, we all loved it. It's a great movie, but something else happened with her. ... She had a very profound reaction to it. We thought it was a little long for her, and we weren't sure if she was going to be a part of this, but she came out and was like, 'I'm going to want to watch that every day, and I am Wonder Woman now.' It was pretty stunning to see it happen. It's important, that movie. It really is."

Although the Star Wars movies obviously speak to people of all ages, Trevorrow believes that directors of these kinds of family movies spanning generations should really take into account how kids are going to respond to them, because they can provide inspiration for life.

"Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia were all characters that we were able to identify with in various ways, and especially with the character of Rey and what she means to young girls right now, and the challenges that she's up against. It is extremely crucial that I understand what actual children are feeling about these stories that we're telling them, and I think it's important that I have kids, and if filmmakers don't have kids, they should go talk to them because they don't see things the same way that we did when we were kids."

We can only continue to craft characters like Wonder Woman and Rey, who will really make a difference for the little girls lucky enough to grow up with them.

(Source: Fandango)