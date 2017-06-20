The seventh season of FX's American Horror Story is swiftly approaching and we can hardly contain our excitement at the thought of another season of terrifying thrills. The horror anthology series received a mixed reception last year for its Roanoke season that saw a complete deviation from the traditional tone of the show, but we have no doubt that the FX drama will come back fighting.

While the theme of #AmericanHorrorStory Season 7 will somehow be tied to the 2016 presidential election, we've still much to learn about the upcoming installment as series creator Ryan Murphy is keeping his cards very close to his chest. However, the showrunner took to Instagram to announce yet another cast member to join the illustrious line up of #AHS Season 7—this time, it's actor Colton Haynes. Check out Murphy's post below:

Haynes is mostly known for his role as Roy Harper/Arsenal on The CW series Arrow, a part that he played for over three years. His part on American Horror Story won't be the first time the actor has worked with #RyanMurphy, however, as Haynes recently guest starred on an episode of Scream Queens.

As of yet, we have no clue who #ColtonHaynes will be playing on American Horror Story but, as the show has already started filming, we'll probably find out soon enough.

Murphy has previously confirmed that Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump will only appear briefly in #AmericanHorrorStorySeason7, if at all. The showrunner also teased viewers with a sneak peek of the terrifying new elephant monster that will feature in Season 7 and, if we're being honest, could be AHS' scariest creature yet.

With Haynes joining returning cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters along with Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman, American Horror Story is in for one, ahem, hell of a season—and knowing the FX drama like we do, we mean that literally.

Are you looking forward to seeing Colton Haynes on American Horror Story Season 7? Tell us in the comment section below.