In the world of comic book movies, one would think landing the role of Thanos, the Human Torch, or Daredevil would be so rare, those same actors could never land the roles of Cable, Captain America, or Batman. But here we are in 2017, and Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, and Ben Affleck have already done just that.

It's nothing new to see actors or actresses get cast in more than one superhero or supervillain movie or television role. It seems to happen more often when the first role is a dud, and the second role becomes a massive success. As Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck can tell you, it's a beautiful thing. But there are still some actors and actresses left in the #Marvel and #DC Extended Universes that have only had one role of a lifetime. It's terrible, isn't it?

Note: some of these entries takes into consideration the revelation Chris Hemsworth made recently that MCU actors can't star in a DCEU movie at the same time. Otherwise, it's time for a little fan casting!

1. Gal Gadot

'Wonder Woman' & Viper [Credit: Warner Bros. & DC Comics]

Is: Wonder Woman (DC)

Could be: Viper (Marvel)

Gadot is relatively new to the superhero scene. She got her start in Batman v Superman, absolutely killed it as #WonderWoman this summer, and will kill it again in #JusticeLeague later this year. She is the queen of the superhero movie right now. But could another role come along later? Like Robert Downey, Jr. and Iron Man, Gadot is destined to be the embodiment of Wonder Woman, but before that happens, a nice little story arc as Marvel's Viper on The Punisher, opposite Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh...oops, Frank Castle, would kind of kick ass.

2. Tom Holland

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' & Nightwing [Credit: Columbia Pictures & DC Comics]

Is: Spider-Man (Marvel/Sony)

Could be: Nightwing (DC)

Holland is getting ready to star as the latest version of the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so a villainous role would normally be a good first pick for a second role. But just look at the kid. He's freaking adorable, and acrobatic as hell. There isn't a bad guy in the entire comic book universe that I could see him playing, DC or Marvel (or Fox or Sony). So what other hero is both acrobatic and young? Batman's ex-sidekick, Dick Grayson! Holland seems a little too young for the role right now, but kids tend to grow up fast in Hollywood.

3. Vin Diesel

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' & Clayface [Credit: Walt Disney & DC Animated Universe]

Is: The voice of Groot (Marvel)

Could be: The voice of Clayface (DC)

Vin Diesel...let's face it. He is the face of the Fast & Furious franchise. That's probably partly why just his voice was used for our favorite ass-kicking tree. He has the acting chops, the muscle, and the attitude that would fit in plenty of roles, both villain and hero alike, but for now, let's just continue using his voice.

Clayface would be a phenomenal addition to a future Batman movie. He's never been shown in live-action, only in the animated Batman series.

Diesel's voice would fit the villain nicely. And he would get to say a lot more than just his name!

4. Pom Klementieff

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' & Cassandra Nova [Credit: Walt Disney & Marvel Comics]

Is: Mantis (Marvel)

Could be: Cassandra Nova (Fox...for now)

Since her first big comic book movie role is Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which she'll be reprising in #InfinityWar, Klementieff has loads of potential for pretty much any other female superhero or villain. Villain Cassandra Nova Xavier seems like a good fit. Charles Xavier's twin sibling was presumed stillborn after Charles, sensing she was pure evil, attempted to kill her while both were still in the womb because...comic books. She survived, and was later unleashed hell unto the world. One hell of a battle ensued, ending with 16 million mutants dead. It's hard to imagine how this would be put into film form, considering Logan saw the last of the X-Men die, but some director out there, somewhere, can pull it off.

5. Michael Shannon

'Man of Steel' & Moon Knight [Credit: Warner Bros. & Marvel Comics]

Was: General Zod (DC)

Could be: Moon Knight (Marvel)

Shannon absolutely nailed the role of Zod in Man of Steel, to the point where it sucked to see Superman snap his neck and end him like that. Of course, Zod played a postmortem part in the creation of Doomsday, but we won't talk about that. His superb portrayal of the DC villain, and the fact that Shannon's Zod is no more, could open the door to an antihero like Marvel's Moon Knight. He'd have a kickass name, a sweet, sweet costume, and a backstory involving the god of the moon. Zod thought of himself as someone to be worshipped, so why not?

6. Brianna Hildebrand

'Deadpool' & Silver Banshee [Credit: 20th Century Fox & DC Comics]

Is: Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Fox)

Could be: Silver Banshee (DC)

Both characters having supersonic powers had nothing to do with this pick, I swears it. Hildebrand's portrayal of NTW in #Deadpool was perfect in every way, from her bored texting during a battle to her brooding...well, everything. She was hilarious, deadly, and would be a great fit for the DC villain. Considering Avengers: Infinity War has a gazillion heroes and villains, and Justice League only has a bazillion, the Silver Banshee and her scream of death (judging from what has gone down in the comics and on Supergirl, where Italia Ricci played the role) would be a worthy villain for both Bats and Supes.

7. Sebastian Stan

'Captain America: Civil War' & Carnage [Credit: Walt Disney & Marvel Comics]

Is: Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Marvel)

Could be: Carnage (Sony...and Marvel?)

Not having the biggest role in the Avengers movies could be a blessing in disguise for Stan, if he ever wanted to branch out like the guy who plays his buddy Steve Rogers. And honestly, I really just want to see someone, anyone (with talent) play #Carnage. With Tom Hardy starring as #Venom in his upcoming stand-alone movie, what better time to give Stan a chance to be a true supervillain, instead of just being brainwashed into thinking he's one?

8. Robert Downey, Jr.

"I'm Iron Bat Man"

Is: Iron Man (Marvel)

Could Be: Batman (DC)

Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2 (or whatever it's going to be called) looks to be the last time we'll see Downey as Iron Man. How he'll bow out is yet to be seen. Some think he'll die, while other believe he'll be succeeded by a younger lad (or lass?). However it happens, RDJ will have some free time coming up, so why not don another superhero or villain outfit? Say, another cocky playboy with a dark past, some very badass toys, and a heart (literally with #IronMan, figuratively with #Batman) of Badassium? Due to the aforementioned recent interview with Chris Hemsworth, BatDowney won't happen anytime soon, but how awesome would it be to see the aging Batman's batshoes get filled by an older RDJ someday?

