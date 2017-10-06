Back in 2014, the name Conor McGregor wouldn't have meant anything to anyone outside of the MMA scene. Skip forward a couple of years and the notorious Irishman is a bonafide superstar, earning upwards of $1 million per fight, coming to blows with sports' biggest names and becoming an Instagram fashion icon to boot.

Of course, this insane level of success doesn't come without plenty of blood, sweat and tears — quite literally in McGregor's case — much of which will all be laid bare in McGregor's new documentary, Conor McGregor: Notorious.

Earlier this week, the lightweight champion tweeted the first trailer for the documentary he's made in partnership Universal Pictures. Filmed over the course of four years, the film charts McGregor's personal and professional journey from his mum's spare room to his place on the world stage.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer features never-before-seen clips from his pre-UFC days fighting in Ireland and claiming benefits to support him and his girlfriend, right through to his meteoric rise in the #UFC. At only 29-years-old, McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time in different weight classes — first after knocking out former Featherweight champion José Aldo in 13 seconds, and then followed by the defeat of former Lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez in the second bout.

The doc also takes us right up to his now iconic rivalry and fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who he managed to go nine solid rounds with — while earning himself an eight-figure pay check on the side.

Described as a "once in a generation story," Conor McGregor: Notorious will be hitting theaters in the UK and Ireland on November 1, in the United States on November 8 and Australia and New Zealand on November 9.

Are you pumped for Conor McGregor: Notorious? Let us know in the comments!