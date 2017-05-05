Emotions. That's why we watch films, isn't it? We like to engage in stories and with characters that make us feel joy, relief, inspiration and for us #horror fans — fear. To make a single person (let alone a room full of people) feel afraid is no small task, and as we've seen over the years, a lot of filmmakers just get it wrong — very, very wrong.

So, I'm curious, what is it that YOU think makes a good horror film? What are the most important ingredients when trying to create true terror?

Is it the atmosphere? Good practical affects? Is it all about the music score? Buckets of blood? Or, is the key to good horror simply a decent jump scare? Whatever you think it is, make your claim and stand by it.

The Challenge

Write an original article arguing for what YOU think are the most important ingredients for making a terrifying horror film. The article can be in any format you like — list, editorial, whatever — feel free to get creative!

The first prize winner will receive a $50 Amazon voucher to spend on whatever you choose! What's more, you will be featured across our social media pages, and optimized for google search.

The winning article will be chosen based on originality and writing quality.

The DEADline

The contest closes Sunday, May 14, 2017 @ 12pm EST.

Happy writing, horror heads.