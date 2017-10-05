In today's day and age, it's almost impossible to imagine what the world would be like without technology. Whether it's for contacting others or lighting dark rooms, we need it to help us throughout our lives. In many ways, you might even consider it a friend. Why? Because it's always there when you need it.

However, this new short film, appropriately titled COOL, will have you thinking twice about your reliance on using heating technology in your house. Following young couple Dave and Kira, the film focuses on their unusual new artificially intelligent thermostat, and how its watchful eye affects their own relationship.

[Credit: Space Oddity Films]

COOL is written and directed by Alex J. Mann of Space Oddity films. The production company is renowned for producing films that show the dark side of technology. This was recently highlighted in their previous short film 3 Seconds, which focused on the sinister side of Snapchat.

This theme is once again explored in COOL, as the A.I. thermostat seems to have a mind of its own. In a matter of moments, the short film manages to explore the dangers of self-aware technology, and how it can make us uncomfortable. However, what makes it unique is the fact that Cool isn't the only one making all the decisions.

You Can Be Part Of The Adventure

COOL is described as being a "choose your own adventure" type of thriller that allows the viewer to make all the important decisions. So, in a way, you can make all the creepy thermostat's choices for it. And this can lead to one of three potential endings.

You get to make Cool's decisions for it. [Credit: Space Oddity Films]

So, whether you want to silently spy on Dave and Kira, or make them lose their cool, you have the power in this thrilling short film. But that doesn't make the idea of a self-aware thermostat any less creepy.

With all that in mind, if you're ready to take part in the thrilling interactive adventure of COOL, watch it below.

For more films from Space Oddity, check out their Facebook and YouTube pages!