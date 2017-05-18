Note: The following contains major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel’s cosmic plane is growing and in #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 the number of cosmic characters in the MCU increased immensely. Among the new faces was Ego the Living Planet, who unfortunately met his demise by the end of the movie. What’s interesting about Ego is that in addition to being Star-Lord’s biological father, he was also a Celestial. In the comics Ego isn't, so does that mean other cosmic characters in the MCU as powerful as Ego could be part of the Celestial family?

In the comics, the Celestials were born around the same time as the creation of the universe. They created life in many planets, including Earth. They have unfathomable powers and abilities, as even Thanos in possession of the Infinity Gauntlet considered the Celestials as powerful as Galactus. But other than Ego, who else in the MCU could be part of this ancient race of gods?

Are The Collector And Grandmaster Celestials?

We met the Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 when the Guardians delivered to him the Power #InfinityStone. It was in the Collector’s presence that the Guardians and audience alike learned that the Infinity Stones can only be wielded by "beings of extraordinary strength."

It was during that scene that we also learned that Celestials exists in the #MCU. To show the power of the Infinity Stones, the Collector showed the Guardians a Celestial destroying a planet with the Power Stone. But what if that was not the only Celestial present during this scene? What if the Collector is also a Celestial?

It may sound absurd, but stay with me.

The scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 with the Collector takes place in Knowhere, the massive head of a dead Celestial. Put together the location of the Collector and his sole purpose in the movie and these are all hints suggesting the Collector is potentially a Celestial. Additionally, we can see some similarities between the Collector and Ego the Living Planet.

In #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 the character of Mantis was enslaved by Ego, and, like Ego, the Collector also had a slave. His slave, Carina, was the one who exploded and died after holding the Power Stone. Moreover, what if Knowhere is actually the Collector’s destroyed Celestial husk, and his human body, like Ego, was conjured up via his Celestial powers?

Okay, I admit that some of this is a bit of a stretch, but we could potentially get the answers we seek in #ThorRagnarok. The Collector’s brother, Grandmaster, will have a prominent role in the movie, and from the Ragnarok teaser trailer, it seems Grandmaster is very powerful indeed—it appears that he rules an entire planet.

But if not the Collector or even Grandmaster, who else could secretly be a Celestial in the MCU?

Is Thanos A Celestial?

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

I know what you are thinking, but Thanos has even more possibilities to be a Celestial than even the Grandmaster and Collector.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, when Ronan challenged Thanos in his Kree base, Korath told Ronan:

“Master, you cannot. Thanos is the most powerful being in the universe.”

At first glance a statement like that makes perfect sense. Thanos is indeed one of the most powerful beings in the universe. But to state he is the most powerful being in the universe, he must have in his possession all of the Infinity Stones. In this case, he didn’t have the Stones, not a single one.

So how exactly could Thanos be the most powerful being in the universe? If Korath was not just simply praising the mad Titan, then Thanos could actually be a Celestial. More specifically, a hybrid between a Celestial and a Titan (which is what he is in the comics), similar to how Star-Lord is half-Celestial and half-human.

Of course, Thanos without the Infinity Gauntlet is still incredibly powerful, but nothing close to be even considered “the most powerful being in the universe.” The only way that would work is if he were a Celestial.

The revelation that Ego the Living Planet is a Celestial opens the MCU to incredible possibilities, as any big #Marvel cosmic character could be part of this ancient race. The Collector, Grandmaster and even Thanos could potentially be Celestials, but who else could also be part of this cosmic family?

Who do you think is a Celestial in the MCU? Let me know in the comments below!