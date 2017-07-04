Wonder Woman may have finished its theatrical run last month, but Princess Diana's solo movie is still being discussed by fans - and for good reason. Not only did Wonder Woman do cinematic justice to one of the most popular characters in DC's pantheon of heroes, but it also brought forth a strong message of female empowerment. In fact, this theme was so prevalent throughout the movie that it could be seen in the smallest of details, such as the film's Amazonian armor.

Amanda Weaver, a costume designer and the author of The Grantham Girls series, recently went to Twitter to express her adoration and respect for the people who made Wonder Woman possible - particularly praising those who created the film's costume designs for the historical attention that went into the Amazonian battle armor.

Wonder Woman Gets Women's Armor Right

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

For Weaver, Wonder Woman was the one movie that depicted women's combat armor with a soldier's protection in mind, rather than a fetishist reinterpretation of history. To prove her point, Weaver highlighted that the character's most popular costume designs prior to Wonder Woman had more in common with women's underwear than traditional battle armor.

Take a look at Linda Carter's WW: pic.twitter.com/tywm76nTYZ — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

Wonder Woman, and all the Amazons, were warriors. This is not what a warrior wears into battle. — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

And then there was the even more egregious Adrienne Palecki failed WW pilot a few years back. pic.twitter.com/qv0zdQIJjb — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

My god. I mean, not only is it the shoddiest, cheapest looking thing I've ever seen a Hollywood costumer produce, it's basically fetish wear — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

In contrast, Weaver commended Wonder Woman costume designer Lindy Hemming's decision to take inspiration from historical armor because the armor seen in Wonder Woman had clear similarities to the ones used in ancient Rome. One particular detail that Weaver praised was the use of a crocodile's hide to make Queen Hippolyta's (Connie Nielsen) armor - something the Romans did in real life.

Roman armor, to be exact. Romans made armor out of overlapping bands of heavy leather. — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

You can see it clearly on Antiope: pic.twitter.com/2GTaZZEg0Z — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

And maybe it's highly stylized on Diana, but the inspiration, the core source, is there. pic.twitter.com/oKa8LqwDJP — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

Weaver also had nothing but high praise for the reason behind these inspirations. For her, it was evident that the filmmakers were keen on depicting Diana and her fellow Amazons as warriors, not as sexualized interpretations of ancient Greek legends.

Yes, Diana has been stylized and made attractive, but that costume is first and foremost armor. It's functional. pic.twitter.com/qXgIYGc9o3 — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

That design showed respect. The intent was to portray these women as warriors first and foremost. — Amanda Weaver (@AWeaverWrites) June 25, 2017

Weaver's opinion can certainly be backed up by the epic training sequence seen on Themyscira, as the scene focused on the warriors' physical attributes in terms of their strength and power, rather than their sexual prowess.

Female Armor In Movies: Is Hollywood Catching Up?

'Wonder Woman' [Credit: Warner Brothers]

Another recent film that depicted female armor in a pragmatic way is Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) could be seen sporting an incredibly cool chrome version of Imperial Stormtrooper armor. Phasma's uniform lacked any tell-tale signs that a woman was underneath the armor, which was a decision they publicly defended on social media.

Not to be sexist but pic.twitter.com/1oMgXN8maW — Amber (@amberdiscko) August 28, 2015

For the longest time, fictional female body armor has been sexualized in blockbuster movies. The combat gear worn by female fighters had been designed to be revealing, rather than to best protect them from harm. In contrast, male counterparts often get full body armor that would be praised for being historically accurate - unless the character in question was Conan the Barbarian.

This problem has since become the subject of relentless mockery, making fun of the issue's prevalence in fantasy-themed media and superhero comics. But despite the continued backlash, the problem remains to this day. Thankfully, things are slowly beginning to change for the better, as seen in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones, the recent Star Wars movies, and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman.

The DCEU's first female-led superhero movie averted this pitfall by treating female warriors as human beings, not as sexual objects. While it may not be the first to do so, Wonder Woman is still a great example of what considerations must be taken to respectfully show women's armor.

Check out Wonder Woman's Amazonian armor in all its glory in this clip, which sees the women of Themyscira going head-to-head against German soldiers.

