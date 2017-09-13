Lately, a lot of hype has been centred around the arrival of The Punisher. Everyone's (second) favorite Marvel mercenary has had a long-awaited debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his inclusion in the Netflix series Daredevil was not enough to satisfy fans. Thankfully, Marvel Studios made fans' wishes come true by giving Punisher his own Netflix spin-off series.

Netflix certainly has a track record for keeping details on their upcoming shows under wraps, and the same has been true for production on The Punisher. From the few and only set photos that have been revealed, it was made clear that the show will give fans a closer look at Frank's traumatizing past, which he spoke to Matt Murdock (a.k.a. Daredevil) about in Daredevil. Thanks to the official plot synopsis for The Punisher, we now know a lot more is to come from the series than originally thought. Here's what it says:

"After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone."

If you read closely, you might have spotted that the synopsis states that there will be something that "runs far deeper than New York's criminal underworld." With the unexplained powers of the "Five Fingers" of The Hand and Danny Rand's glowing fist that he obtained by punching a dragon from another dimension in the chest, this statement in the synopsis could mean anything. It could be possible that Netflix is trying to give the character a different playground than the material one we've seen explored throughout the other Netflix series so far.

What This Could Mean For The Series

Anyone who keeps up with the Netflix side of the MCU is well aware that the series are grounded and take a more realistic look at what it would be like to be a modern vigilante, with the sole exception of The Defenders. The Netflix series have pulled some pretty absurd stunts, but they have yet to go as far as paranormal involvement. But what many failed to recognize was that Frank Castle has some very unusual traits this whole time.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Frank's comic-counterpart, he has had multiple supernatural abilities throughout the years that have yet to be explained, giving Netflix the chance to finally fill this plot hole. In the comics, Frank could withstand Ghost Rider's "penance stare," regenerate from multiple gunshot wounds (all while still attempting to destroy his enemy) and has extraordinary strength. Many of these features were explored throughout Daredevil, and the show has pointed out that he is like "no one we've ever seen." Explaining this mystery is just one way Netflix could make the show even more interesting and serve justice to the character.

The Return Of Ghost Rider

'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: ABC]

The last time we saw the Spirit Of Vengeance was in Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, and he was currently using Robbie Reyes as a vessel. The Spirit Of Vengeance claimed that he needed to take the Darkhold to Hell in order to find the mysterious "thing" he had been searching for. Seeing this fan-favorite make a comeback in The Punisher would be an epic way for the character to return, allowing the character to come back darker, like he was in the comics.

The fact that the synopsis says that the new antagonist "runs far deeper" than anything we've seen only further proves this theory, as the Spirit Of Vengeance has been in Hell all this time in the MCU, at least from the information we are given. It's also good to note that these two characters have a long history together in Marvel Comics, and the duo would be amazing to see on-screen for the first time. The Punisher himself has been the Ghost Rider, so Ghost Rider's inclusion in the series would not take away any originality from the series and would feel natural for Punisher fans.

The Introduction Of Blade

'Blade II' [Credit: New Line Cinema]

New Line Cinema's Blade trilogy certainly didn't leave audiences screaming for more, but Marvel Studios knows how to handle their characters. Introducing Blade into The Punisher would be the perfect way to bring the character into the MCU, and might change viewers minds about how they perceive the character. A short while back, Kevin Feige admitted that they have discussed bringing the character into the MCU, and what better way to sport the character than putting him in an environment where he can do what he does best — shed blood!

Like Ghost Rider, Blade and the Punisher have a history together, and putting these two together is something every Marvel fan would enjoy to see. This is probably the most unlikely scenario, as I can't honestly see them introducing vampires into the very first season of The Punisher, but who knows what Netflix is got up their sleeves?

What do you think? What kind of antagonists are you looking forward to in The Punisher? Post your thoughts in the comments below!

[Sources: JoBlo]