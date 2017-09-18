Deadpool 2 is one of the most highly anticipated superhero flicks for 2018, and seeing how successful its predecessor was despite the film's "R" rating, Deadpool 2 could do a lot of good for the 2018 Box Office. However, a lot more than just money is expected to come from the film. The 2016 comedy/superhero blockbuster is today considered to be one of Marvel's best films, in spite of the film being excessively nonsensical, and ultimately changing how many perceive a superhero flick.

Recently, Josh Brolin (actor for Cable) posted an image on Instagram of what was supposedly Cable. The image was very dark and more horrific than what most of us would expect to come from our new-found hero in the Deadpool franchise.

Soon after the photo's release, many Marvel fans speculated that this was in fact Stryfe, and not Cable, who Josh Brolin is portraying in the picture. With Cable playing such a huge role in the film, it wouldn't be a surprise to fans if it is Stryfe, as he has played a big role in Cable's life.

Who Is Stryfe?

In the comics, Stryfe is the evil clone of Nathan Summers (a.k.a. Cable). Stryfe was raised by Apocalypse, and was ordered to travel to alternate dimensions and awaken Apocalypse in each dimension, which would place every dimension in the multiverse under the control of Apocalypse. Cable sought out to destroy his evil clone, but before being able to do so, Apocalypse used young Stryfe's body as a vessel, making him more powerful than ever.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

How Stryfe could be adapted into the sequel is still unknown, and so is the reason as to why Fox could be going into such great background with these side characters. Could it be possible that Fox has plans to make spin-off films of #Deadpool, with solo films for characters such as Colossus, Cable or Domino? There are various ways Stryfe could be used in the film, so lets see what each could mean for the X-Men cinematic universe.

The Reawakening Of Apocalypse

'X-Men: Apocalypse' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

With the X-Men movie timeline already being as confusing as it is, it would be very easy for many viewers to miss the fact that there are separate timelines in the film universe. The first being the main X-Men timeline: with all of the X-Men films, The Wolverine and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The second timeline consists of Logan alone, which was created so writers/developers had free ground to do what they wanted to do with the character, and not be limited with the horrible storyline Wolverine was already given in the primary timeline.

The third timeline was given to Deadpool. The obvious reason being a new timeline would allow #Deadpool to have a free playground of his own, allowing him to break the fourth-wall, not have to worry about breaking canon, and do what he does best — mess things up!

For those of you unaware, Cable is the son of the famous X-Men member, Cyclops. Cable is a multi-dimensional bounty hunter, in which he is hired to fight crime in other dimensions. Like Cable, Stryfe travels through different dimensions awakening Apocalypse. If Deadpool writers have plans to stick with comic origin, introducing the multi-verse will most certainly play a key role in the film. After seeing Apocalypse being destroyed in the main X-Men timeline, Stryfe would continue forth to awaken him in the next dimension, which just happens to be Deadpool's.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

So far, there has been no confirmation or even hint as to who the villain of Deadpool 2 could be, leaving fans dying to know the answer. With such a huge assembly of characters, like Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, Domino and Cable, all confirmed for the film, whoever they're facing must pack a powerful punch.

What do you think? Could we see the appearance of Stryfe in Deadpool 2? Post your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: IMDb]