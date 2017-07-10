The Fast and Furious franchise has reached heights we never imagined. It went from a simple story about street racers with a code of honor, to plots packed with action, espionage and adventures that cast Dom Toretto's crew as constant world saviors. Taking that track record into account, the only setting we haven't seen the franchise in is outer space.

A surprising amount of fans have clamored for the series to jump into the final frontier. Fortunately for those fans, if this new piece of information is to be believed, the franchise may be going in that direction. Speaking with Screen Rant, #F8 director, F. Gary Gray, revealed he's aware of those space-based conversations circling around the fandom. While he hasn't been directly approached with an idea about it, rest assured he's keeping his mind open:

"Outer space? Listen, I wouldn't rule [out] anything with this franchise. When I read 'submarine' I’m like, 'OK, anything’s possible.' [Laughs] You never know. I haven't read 'Dom on Mars' yet but again, you just never know."

Indeed, you never know. Could this combination of environments actually happen in the franchise? Absolutely, especially with the love Hollywood is giving to space adventures. The big screen's about to be dominated by space-based adventures, with movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League and Avengers: Infinity War coming our way, and as Vol. 2 proved, they can be incredibly lucrative, and Universal could be looking to cash in on that fame through one of its most powerful franchises.

Your first instinct may be to hate on the idea, but there are a few things to consider, good and bad, before discarding the prospect as a silly idea.

There's One Reason It Could Work

It's all about reinvention. The truth is, it could be a fun story. Part of the reason the shift we saw in the franchise, starting with #Fast5, worked so well was because it took our characters into completely uncharted waters. We knew how they acted on the street and among gang members, but we hadn't seen them inside a world much larger than themselves.

That gave a fresh approach to the franchise. It stripped away the tired tropes it had, and opened the door to numerous different storylines. I'm not saying I want a handful of F&F sequels set in space, but if handled correctly, a trip to the final frontier could breathe new life into the films. As the writer of the franchise, Chris Morgan, stated during an interview with Uproxx, such a change wouldn't come unless it worked:

"Look, I get all versions of that question. I get, 'Are you going to space?,' and, 'Please, God, tell me you’re not going to space because you’ll lose me if you do.' … The only way I’d go to space is if I had something so good."

I mean, we've already seen #TheRock break his cast by flexing really hard in one movie (despite having broken his arm just a few days earlier), and kick a missile back at his enemies in another one. Going to space would honestly just be a natural progression of their constantly escalating shenanigans.

Let's face it, the idea that a group of street-racing mechanics become secret CIA agents who topple international gang lords before moving on to the final frontier is pretty hilarious.

But Then Again, It Could Also Be The Worst Idea Ever

As exciting as seeing Dom Toretto mutter "family" over and over in the vacuum of space would be, we have to take into account the danger that comes with the fact that space is more often than not where franchises go to die, if handled incorrectly. For examples, we only need to take a look at films like Leprechaun 4: In Space and Freddy X. You tell me, what does a Leprechaun have to do with space? Nothing. It's a clear sign of something being done for the sake of being done instead of offering a new take on the property.

With that in mind, in the way I see it, giving the series the space treatment would ultimately be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it could be a ridiculously fun exploration of Dom, Letty, Hobbs and company in a different environment; but on the other, without passion behind it, it could tank the franchise completely.

Now, could Fast and Furious in Space happen? As with anything in Hollywood, it's a possibility, especially with the aforementioned success space-based franchises have been enjoying. Of course, for that we need to keep in mind that the franchise will end with movie 10 (not counting spin-offs), so if the main movies ever get to a point where they're ready to jump ship, there's a very small window for them to do so. Hopefully if it happens, we'll learn about it soon, because I honestly can't bear the suspense of not knowing if we'll indeed see Dwayne Johnson flex his muscles in space.

Fast and Furious 9 will race (fly?) into theaters on April 19, 2019.

Would you like to see the Fast and Furious franchise go into space? Let me know in the comments!

(Sources: Screen Rant, Uproxx)