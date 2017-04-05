(WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Season 2, Episode 17 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

After a not-so-impressive first season, #LegendsOfTomorrow managed to hit all the right notes in its second season. The show consistently provided us with great episodes one after another this season, and it even stuck the landing with a great finale. All great season finales have cliffhangers at the very end of the episode, and just like in the first season, the finale for Season 2 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow left us guessing for the season to come.

In the closing moments of the episode, the Legends ask Gideon to plot a course to Aruba. However, Mick Rory's desire to visit Aruba took a hit (quite literally) from a time storm, causing the Waverider crash land in Los Angeles in the year 2017. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles they land in doesn't quite look like what Los Angeles should look like in 2017!

Mick Rory won't be happy that he didn't get to visit Aruba when 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' returns for Season 3. [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Apart from the visible difference in architecture — with buildings from all over the timeline forming the Los Angeles skyline — there's also another slight issue. Dinosaurs are roaming round the streets of LA. Comicbook.com points out that the situation has resemblance to a certain Kamandi's post-apocalyptic future.

Who Is Kamandi?

#Kamandi, more popularly known as the "Last Boy on Earth," is a young hero from the DC Universe who lives in a post-apocalyptic future. After a huge event called "The Great Disaster," humans have been reduced back to savagery in a world ruled by intelligent, highly evolved animals. The very little we got to see of the new world in the final few seconds of Legends of Tomorrow seems to be quite similar to the description of Kamandi's post-apocalyptic world.

[Credit: DC Comics]

In spite of being a part of the DC canon, Kamandi largely operates separate from the rest of the DC universe. One of his crossover moments occurs when when Kamandi discovers a group of apes who worship Superman's tattered costume, a remnant of his attempts (and failure) to stop the Great Disaster. If Kamandi joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3, this will be the first time that he'll interact with other DC heroes.

Kamandi is a skilled tracker and someone who knows how to navigate the deadly post-apocalyptic world. With the Waverider having crash landed, it probably won't be functional for a while, and in a world dominated by highly evolved animals, someone like Kamandi could be an asset to the Legends team. Maybe he’s the one who keeps them safe long enough for Team Legends to get the Waverider back up and running.

This is not the first time that the Legends have had to fix the Waverider while dinosaurs are on the loose. [Credit: Warner Bros. TV]

Kamandi And Kirby's Legacy

Kamandi was created by Jack Kirby, and with 2017 marking the late artist's would-be 100th birthday, the Legends writers could be paying tribute to Kirby by introducing one of his characters to the #Flarrowverse. Kirby's 100th birthday also marks the start of the Kamandi Challenge over at #DC Comics, which started in January 2017. The concept of the Kamandi Challenge is that teams of writers and artists leave a cliffhanger to be picked up by the next team, challenging them to get the characters out of the mess they've put them in.

The Kamandi Challenge Issue #1 [Credit: DC Comics]

The Kamandi Challenge is likely to continue 'til the end of the year, and introducing the character on DC's Legends of Tomorrow could boost the sales of the Kamandi Challenge series, giving more attention to this lesser-known DC character.

Go back and watch the promo for the season finale episode of Legends of Tomorrow below:

Do you think we'll get to see Kamandi join the Legends roster in Season 3? Let us know in the comments section down below.

