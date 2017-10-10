As HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is racing towards its final season, two big mysteries still remain behind the curtains: who is the Prince That Was Promised, and who shall sit on the Iron Throne after the war? While Jon's reveal as a Targaryen has taken the theory that he is Azor Ahai closer to perfection, there are still other contenders fighting for the same title. We know how much George Martin loves suspense and twists, so let's not give Jon the title yet.

There have been many speculations surrounding the prophecy and no character fulfills all of them, so we can't help but keep guessing. To add another to the list: Tyrion Lannister should be considered a strong contender. Of course, the image of Tyrion being Azor does not match the image we had in our mind, but if we club all the remaining evidence together, this theory gets a solid footing. Let's dive into the plausibility of this theory, shall we?

Born Amidst Smoke And Salt

It was prophesied that when darkness arrives, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt. Well, darkness is already looming over Westeros if we take the Season 7 finale into account. Tyrion wasn't technically reborn but he was definitely saved from imminent death at the very last moment. Remember the Battle of Blackwater Bay — the first time we ever witnessed the power of wildfire? Tyrion was 'reborn' (or gained a life) when Podrick killed Ser Mandon Moore, who was trying to kill him.

Also, since the battle was fought near the bay, there was salt via the presence of seawater. Stannis's army used fire to burn down his enemies at the battle, and where there is fire, there is smoke. So, can't we conclude that Tyrion was reborn amidst smoke and salt? We sure can.

Tyrion at the Battle of Blackwater Bay in 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Wake Dragons From Stone

While the next part of the prophesy calls to wake dragons from stone, the only person to literally do this (with fossilized eggs, no less) was Daenerys. However, our guy isn't very far behind. Remember the episode "Home," where Tyrion was lucky enough not to be turned into a barbecue by Rhaegal and Viserion?

In Meereen, Tyrion went down below the stone pyramid to release both the dragons. They hadn't eaten anything since Daenerys was absent during that brief time period, so Tyrion decided to free them. He released them from the stone pyramid, so in a way, he did "wake" the dragons from stone. Now that's two for two.

Tyrion frees Rhaegal and Viserion in 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Nissa Nissa

Azor Ahai forged his sword Lightbringer by plunging the sword into his lover Nissa Nissa's bosom and sacrificing her. When he pulled out the sword, it was on fire. Tyrion also killed someone that he loved with his own hands. Shae, the prostitute who he loved dearly, betrayed his trust and Tyrion murdered her. Although Tyrion did not use a sword, Shae could well be his Nissa Nissa. This would take him one step closer to the title, and would currently put him ahead of the other contenders.

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

A Secret Targaryen? Again?

It has long been considered that the Prince Who Was Promised would be a Targaryen, yet Tyrion is a Lannister. Or is he?

If he's a Lannister, then why didn't the dragons burn him to a crisp when he went closer to free them? They hadn't eaten for days and he was food waltzing right up to them. Had they sensed another Targaryen just like Drogon did when Jon touched him in this most recent season? It's hard to be convinced of another secret Targaryen on this show, but George Martin is known for giving us the unexpected.

Also, throughout the first three seasons, we saw how Tywin was never happy with Tyrion being his son. Is Tyrion really his son? The Mad King was known to be infatuated with Joanna Lannister (Tywin's wife). Could Tyrion turn out to be another bastard Targaryen? It's far fetched, but we can't rule out the possibility.

Tyrion and Tywin in 'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Taking all these speculations into account, this theory seems possible, at least as possible as the other contenders. We still have six final episodes to go, so let's see how long this theory holds.

Who do you think will be revealed as Azor Ahai in final season of Game of Thrones? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!