Crazy Ex-Girlfriend might not be the show that everyone's watching, but they sure as hell should be. Rachel Bloom's whip-smart musical-meets-wickedly-realistic comedy should be required viewing for anyone that A.) has ever been infatuated with someone B.) has ever acted kinda crazy C.) has ever listened to music. Not everyone imagines their life as a series of musical number the way the protagonist Rebecca Bunch does, but the way she dreams up these sequences should still seem awfully familiar.

As we showed you back in Season 1, lots of the musical numbers in #CrazyExGirlfriend are inspired by other scenes from musicals or famous music videos. Let's go through the musical Easter Eggs of Season 2 one by one, to see where Bloom and her co-creators got their inspiration for Becca's over-the-top fantasies.

'Love Kernels' - Lemonade

[Credit: (Top) The CW; (Bottom) Parkwood/Columbia Studios]

Insecure, thirsty AF Rebecca is just about the antithesis of confidant and commanding Queen Bey, which is what makes "Love Kernels" — a parody of "All Night" from Lemonade — all the more hilarious.

'Maybe This Dream' - 'Once Upon A Dream,' Sleeping Beauty

[Credit: (Top) Disney; (Bottom) The CW]

Is there any genre that Donna Lynne Champlin's magical pipes cannot do justice to? Vocally, she's the epitome of a Disney princess soprano. Maybe Princess Aurora would have been a better role model for girls if she sang less about meeting a handsome prince and more about ebola, law school, and crapping her underwear.

'The Math Of Love Triangles' - 'Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend,' Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

[Credit: (Left) The CW; (RIght) 20th Century Fox)

Rebecca's cutesie voice and gown are dead ringer's for Marylin Monroe's famous number from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Later in the song, however, when she climbs on the swing or jumps into the arms of all the professors, it's a nod to when Nicole Kidman sings the same song in Moulin Rouge.

'It Was A Shit Show' - 'My Way,' Frank Sinatra

While there isn't an official music video for Frank Sinatra's classic break-up ballad "My Way," the parallels between the two are unmistakable. Just think of the main refrain: "I did it myyyyyy wayyyy" vs. "It was aaa shiiiit shoooooowww." Unmistakable.

'We Tapped That Ass' - 'Moses,' Singin' In The Rain

[Credit: (Left) The CW; (Right) Loew's Inc]

Content-wise, "We Tapped That Ass" couldn't be more different from the nonsensical jibber-jabberish "Moses" from Singin' in the Rain.

'Makey Makeover' - 'Mickey,' Toni Basil

[Credit: (Top) The CW; (Bottom) Chrysalis]

Rebecca's rendition is arguably twice as annoying as the already pretty annoying song "Mickey" by Toni Basil, from which it takes its cues. But that's kind of the point.

'Friendtopia' - 'Wannabe'/'Spice Up Your Life,' Spice Girls

[Credit: (Left) The CW; (Right) Virgin/EMI]

Visually, "Friendtopia" is an homage to the classic Spice Girls video "Wannabe," but lyrically? It's all "Spice World." Zigazigowww!

'Stuck In the Bathroom' - 'Trapped In The Closet,' R. Kelly

[Credit: (Top) The CW; (Bottom) Jive/Zomba]

If you haven't seen R. Kelly's music video for "Trapped in the Closet," then Heather's rendition of "Stuck in the Bathroom" might have seemed way out of left field. But musically, it's a dead ringer for R. Kelly's rap ballad about hiding in the closet while the girl he was having sex with tries to hide their affair from her husband.

'You Go First' - 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart,' Bonnie Tyler

[Credit: (Left) The CW; (Right)

"You Go First" is a tribute to '80s glam rock across the board, and calls up familiar sounds of Heart, Pat Benetar and other female rockers from the time. But visually, it's got to be an homage to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." It also earns bonus points for the Flash Dance-like dancer rocking those leg warmers.

'We'll Never Have Problems Again' - 'Ain't No Stoppin Us Now,' Soul Train

[Credit: (Top) The CW; (Bottom) Tribune]

If Heather's line "I'll just Soul Train out of here" didn't give it away, the sets, the costumes and all the grooving and gyrating dancers should have been a bit of a tip-off. "We'll Never Have Problems Again" pays tribute to the '70s classic Soul Train, particularly the tune "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now."

'Santa Ana Winds' - Jersey Boys

[Credit: (Left) The CW; (Right) Warner Bros]

If the Wind didn't make you think of the Four Seasons before, you'll never be able to unhear that mystical weeee-eeeeeee sound, courtesy of an incredible Frankie Valli-esque set of windpipes.

'Let's Have Intercourse' - 'Thinking Out Loud,' Ed Sheeran

[Credit: The CW]

Let's be real. You know what Ed Sheeran meant when he wrote "Thinking Out Loud" was that he just wanted to have intercourse. At least Nathaniel is honest.