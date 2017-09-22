The CW's annual superhero crossover has become a mainstay of their Winter schedule. The Arrowverse that once consisted of a single show has spawned out into a multiverse of shows, and fans always get incredibly excited at the thought of seeing these superheroes cross over with each other.

Much like last year's event, this time we'll see #Supergirl crossover with #TheFlash, #Arrow and DC's #LegendsOfTomorrow. And while we recently found out that The CW would be altering their schedule to make it happen, the network had yet to reveal any details about the storyline that would bring these heroes together.

But now, they have officially revealed the theme of this year's crossover via social media, with a comic-inspired poster designed by legendary Wonder Woman artist Phil Jimenez. Check it out below:

The poster for this year's CW Crossover. [Credit: The CW]

Crisis On Earth-X

As the poster reveals, the crossover's title will be "Crisis On Earth-X" and will see rogue versions of our favorite superheroes and villains crash the long-awaited wedding of Barry Allen and Iris West.

For anyone unaware, in #DC comics mythology, Earth-X is a parallel world in the pre-Crisis multiverse in which Germany won World War II. This forces the heroic faction, the Freedom Fighters, to wage war against Hitler and the Nazis. And we are going to find out a lot more those heroes (and Earth-X) about in the upcoming CW Seed animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray. In that series, we will see The Ray and the rest of the superheroes take on evil versions of beloved Arrowverse characters The Flash, Green Arrow and Supergirl.

Judging by the crossover poster, we're going to be seeing the evil incarnations of these heroes in live-action, which suggests that Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell and Melissa Benoist may be working a lot of overtime.

The Ray Will Debut In The Arrowverse

The Ray may be the star of his own upcoming animated series, but he's going to be making his live-action debut in the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover. Some eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the character on the poster, and that's because the character is set to arrive in the #Arrowverse. In fact, the role has already been cast.

According to TVLine, Looking and Quantico star #RussellTovey will indeed portray The Ray. As the actor is voicing the character in the animated series, it makes sense for him to jump ship to live-action. Check out the official character description for the Arrowverse's version of the beloved superhero:

"Raymond “Ray” Terrill was a reporter who discovered a group of government scientists working on a secret project to turn light into a weapon of mass destruction. But before he could report on his findings, the project head exposed Ray to a “genetic light bomb.” The bomb failed to kill him and instead gifted Ray with light-based powers. With these abilities, Ray realized he could go beyond reporting on injustice — he could take action to help stop it. Calling himself The Ray, he was recruited by Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters to fight violence and oppression wherever it exists."

The introduction of The Ray won't just add another legendary superhero to the Arrowverse's growing repertoire, but it will mark the introduction of another gay superhero. With gay characters like Nyssa Al Guhl, Curtis Holt and the bisexual White Canary/Sara Lance, The CW has always been vocal about the importance of including LGBTQ superheroes in their shows. And the Ray's introduction is just another example of that.

With The CW's four superhero #TV shows set to reunite for another major crossover, it appears that Greg Berlanti and the rest of the executive producers are really pulling out all the stops to outdo last year's Invasion special. And because of that, it's looking like Barry and Iris are going to have a wedding day that they will never forget.

But whether the enemy is aliens or evil doppelgangers, you can rest assured that the heroes of the Arrowverse will stand together and overcome this threat.

The four-show crossover will begin with Supergirl and Arrow on Monday November 27, before concluding with The Flash and Legends Of Tomorrow on Tuesday November 28.

[Source: The CW, TVLine]