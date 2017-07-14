It's time to stick on some blue spandex and your glasses, because Cyclops is back for X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Tye Sheridan is reprising his role as the visored hero from Bryan Singer's lackluster X-Men: Apocalypse, and it looks like Cyclops will have a new look to go with his new film. Once again taking on the infamous "The Dark Phoenix Saga," we are "eyeing" a substantial part for Sheridan to play in the next feature, but personally, I'm still waiting for news on where Jubilee is!

Red Eye

Hot off the set of #SimonKinberg's film, we see Sheridan sporting a new pair of shades for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops.

Only a few pics from the Montreal set have made it online (so far), but with filming underway, expect there to be a steady stream of mutant moments starting to trickle our way. With other cast members including James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, and Michael Fassbender, Fox certainly isn't skimping on the star power for the seventh main series #XMen film.

With #DarkPhoneix due to focus on Sophie Turner's Jean Grey — and with a budding romance between Grey and Summers — expect Sheridan to have more to do than he did in Apocalypse. It was toward the end of Apocalypse that we saw Sheridan take on more of a classic Cyclops look, and his current hairstyle suggests that the trend will continue.

With the next installment reportedly based in the '90s, it is no surprise that Sheridan seems to be channeling the Summers look from Chris Claremont's acclaimed run of the series from that decade. Some are saying that this shot could just be an unused visor from the previous films, but the scratches on Sheridan's face suggest he has been filming some action scenes and not just pottering around on set. Whether or not Scott is going up against Jean Grey herself or a new villain entirely, it looks like his outfit is getting an upgrade just in time for 2018.

Justice For Cyclops

The third actor to play the role of Scott Summers, Sheridan seamlessly slotted in among a younger cast of newcomers in Apocalypse. Opinions are still divided on Turner's portrayal of Jean Grey — I personally favor Famke Janssen's — but Sheridan seems like a popular choice for Cyclops. Given how the earlier run of X-Men movies casually seemed to discard James Marsden's version of the character, here's hoping Kinberg can do a better job with the younger era. As one of the longest-serving members of the X-Men, and appearing on the cover of the very first issue, Cyclops is a key member of the team and an occasional leader of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Joining Fox's big year in 2018, Dark Phoenix will suit up alongside David Leitch's Deadpool 2 and Josh Boone's New Mutants. With the main series films ranging anywhere between amazing (X2) to abysmal (The Last Stand), the writing's on the wall for whether we can again return to squad of motley mutants to their former glory.

Check out Marsden as Cyclops in X-Men: The Last Stand and let's hope Sheridan doesn't get a similar fate!