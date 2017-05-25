It's been a hard waiting process for #GameofThronesSeason7 due to HBO's penchant for extreme secrecy. After what has seemed like an eternity, however, it's coming our way in less than two months. In preparation for the premiere this July, #HBO has been teasing fans with intriguing posters and just recently, with a very exciting first trailer.

Now it's time to get a better peek behind the thick curtain separating us from the series' intriguing secrets. Entertainment Weekly has released a new, Game of Thrones-centric issue with five different covers, four of which feature each surviving member of the Stark Family: Arya, Sansa, Jon and Bran. The issue contains a wealth of new info regarding the new GoT season. Here's everything we learned:

Get Ready For A Whole Lot More Excitement

Unlike the show's previous 10-episode seasons, Season 7 will only consist of seven episodes. Does that mean we should expect less from it? Not at all. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Showrunner David Benioff revealed the crew worked just as hard for this new chapter as they have for previous seasons. We should get ready for a whole lot more excitement:

“I know you probably get sick of hearing us say this, we say it every year, but everybody steps up their game this season. It’s kind of astounding to us. In every department, from the acting to the effects, everybody constantly improves.”

The Great War Is Coming And All The Characters Are Finally In Westeros For It

This will the very first time in #GameOfThrones history that all of its characters are in Westeros at the same time. The Great War has been front and center in almost every piece of promotional material for Season 7, and now we know that historic meeting of all the characters will pave the way for it. Basically, the characters will be trying to kill each other. Showrunner Dan Weiss said,

“What’s most exciting this season is being able to play interactions between various characters that for years we haven’t been able to play.”

Out of everyone stepping into Westeros looking for trouble, our dear Daenerys Targaryen will be the one in charge of bringing the most chaos with her enormous dragons. Co-executive producer, Bryan Cogman, revealed her arrival will completely change the show's dynamic, having consequences that will resonate all throughout the vast world:

“Dany in Westeros makes 'Game of Thrones' a new show. It has this amazing ripple effect throughout every storyline that’s very exciting to explore. There’s a pace and urgency that’s very palpable. This is the end game.

The Stark Children Are Finally Reunited

The Stark family has been one of the less fortunate clans in Westeros from the very beginning. To put it into perspective, the remaining Stark siblings, Jon Snow, Arya, Sansa, and Bran haven't been together since the show's first episode. But the family was finally reunited for the photoshoot.

Unfortunately, no information on whether we'd get to see that reunion in the show was revealed. But it's nonetheless nice to see them together and happy for a change, even if it's just for a photoshoot.

These new pieces of information further tease what we've speculated on for quite some time: Season 7 will one of the most exciting chapters in Game of Thrones' history. The show has always had high stakes; there's never a true sense of security for any of the main characters, but Season 7 will heighten that compelling uncertainty. As the show only has two seasons left, the consequences are direr than ever, so I can't to see what's in store for us.

We'll be able to get more Game of Thrones excitement when Season 7 gets released on HBO on July 16, 2017.

What did you think of these new details for Game of Thrones Season 7? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: EW)