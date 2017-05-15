Logan was an incredible experience, heightened by one of the film's main characters: Laura/X-23, played by breakout star #DafneKeen. Counting on a child actor to carry a film can be risky; fortunately, that wasn't the case with Keen. Without saying a word for the majority of the story, the actress managed to keep up with her two other, much more experienced costars (and even upstage one of them at the MTV Movie Awards).

But now we're lucky enough to get a glimpse into her fascinating development into the character. With #Logan out on Digital HD, Entertainment Weekly has released her audition tapes.

Dafne Keen's Audition Tape Is Impressive

Don't expect the conventional audition process here. While reading her scene with Hugh Jackman, Keen asked director James Mangold if she could improvise the scene, which had the entire crew impressed. But you know what? Allow me to have #PatrickStewart explain the situation:

"James showed me a clip of her audition on camera, and he said, 'I'd like to know what you think of this'. She was playing a scene and it was very very good, and on the clip, she asked the director: Could she improvise the scene? and she went into her own version of the scene, in a mixture of Spanish and English, and it was one of the most extraordinary bit of audition tape I had ever seen in my life."

Take a look at it:

...Well, that was impressive. I don't know many people willing to stand up to #Wolverine himself while he's cursing at you, dismissing everything you're saying. It's incredible to see their palpable chemistry even at such an early stage in the development process, further evidenced by #HughJackman's anecdote of Keen bruising his arm following the audition, due to having to hit him over and over.

Now, aside from the superb acting and incredible chemistry, there's something else worth pointing out.

Keen's Improvising Hugely Paid Off

If the pair's argument in the footage seems familiar to you, it's because it's the exact same one we see in Logan, when Laura and Wolverine argue about Eden, a location he believes to be made up. That means her improvising impressed #JamesMangold and Jackman so much, that they decided to translate her performance into the final film.

That's something we don't see every day, and speaks volumes about her raw talent. Of her performance, producer Hutch Parker stated

"There were qualities you can't ask of somebody to deliver. A level of strength a sort of stage presence and a maturity that still doesn't really make sense to me. It felt like she could do this difficult thing of on the one hand being this emotional kind of co-star with Hugh and with Patrick, and on top of that also manage the physicality [...] She was really a remarkable discovery."

That just goes to show us once more that Keen is definitely an actress to watch out for in the future, and fortunately, if things go according to plan, we'll be seeing her version of X-23 in other X-Men films in the near future.

Logan is out in Digital HD right now, and it will be released on Blu-Ray, 4K and DVD on May 23, 2017.

