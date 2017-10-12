With The Last Jedi only a couple months away, fans are eager to know more about the upcoming Star Wars installment. Despite the release of the film's trailer last week, we still don't know much about the movie. Now, thanks to Daisy Ridley we may have just found out the answer to one of the biggest mysteries in the new #StarWars films: Who is Rey's father?

Ever since the character appeared in The Force Awakens, fans have been trying to figure out more about the scavenger. While we know that Rey grew up alone in the wastes of Jakku, we still don't know who birthed our young warrior. Fans have wondered if Rey could secretly be a Skywalker, a Kenobi, a Solo, a Palpatine, an Erso, or some combination of the above but have never been able to get a clear answer from the filmmakers or the cast. But Daisy Ridley's recent interview with Vogue may have just revealed the very important fact.

Daughter Of The Master

Rey scavenges to survive on Jakku. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Crucially, Ridley told Vogue that we will "find out more about what happened to her family" in #TheLastJedi, as the movie will finally provide us some answers on the topic that has bean hotly debated for the past two years. She also talked about how her friendship with Finn would evolve. But perhaps most importantly, the actress added that the film will be an "emotional journey" for her character in regards to her relationship with Luke Skywalker.

"['The Last Jedi' is ] more of a conversation, as opposed to a big adventure. ['Star Wars' is] essentially a family drama that’s played out in this big, expansive world.”

Dropping the key phrase "family drama" — right after confirming the movie will reveal Rey's parentage — Ridley draws a connection between Rey's story and the "Skywalker family saga" that all the movies revolve around. We're left wondering if Ridley means that Rey is part of this family, or if the actress is speaking in the past tense, meaning that the movies used to be a "family drama", but are now about Rey's journey. Or perhaps she's referring to the ongoing drama between Kylo Ren, Leia, and Luke, considering the grandson of Darth Vader has betrayed his family more than once.

This isn't the first time that Ridley has hinted at her characters' family background. In an interview with Time Out very soon after The Force Awakens was released, the actress stated:

"I thought a lot was answered in ‘The Force Awakens’. Then after the screening I went for a drink with my agent and everyone, and we were chatting away and I realized that oh, in their minds it’s not answered at all!"

In the months following The Force Awakens, the internet was flooded with theories about who the mysterious scavenger really is. With Rey's journey being directed towards finding Luke Skywalker in The Force Awakens, fans quickly concluded that she must be his daughter.

The Rey Skywalker Theory

Rey offers the saber to Luke in 'The Force Awakens'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

The Rey Skywalker theory is detailed and compelling, with fans drawing parallels between Rey's story and Luke's journey in the original trilogy. Everything from Rey's innate strength in the Force and talent at lightsaber combat to her ability to perform Jedi mind tricks without training, has been used as proof of the Rey Skywalker theory. (Admittedly, the mind tricks point has also been used to support the Rey Kenobi theory.) Even Rey's skill as a pilot — which she gained after hours of training in a simulator — can be used to argue that Luke is her father, considering that he, and his father before him, were famously talented pilots.

Then there's the reasons behind Rey's abandonment. Rey Skywalker theorists have argued that Luke wanted her to be safe after Kylo Ren massacred his Jedi students, and thus he could've sent his daughter to Jakku for her own protection. And while there is a flaw in this theory (being that the massacre happened less than six years before The Force Awakens and when the Jedi students were killed, Rey was already a teenager on Jakku), it stands to reason that Luke may not be aware of the existence of his child and it was rather Rey's mother who, for reasons not yet known, abandoned young Rey on the desert planet.

With all of this background to the theory considered, Daisy Ridley's recent comments will no doubt reaffirm many fans' belief that Rey is indeed the daughter of Luke Skywalker. The family drama comment isn't new — even Disney CEO Bob Iger described #StarWars8 as the "next chapter in the Skywalker family saga," again hinting that Rey may be part of this family. Given that Ridley was sure fans would arrive at the answer themselves after The Force Awakens, this would imply that her father is someone already known to us.

Luke takes the saber in 'The Last Jedi'. [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Previously, Rian Johnson confirmed that Hamill will feature more heavily in this episode, calling Luke an "emotional entry point” into The Last Jedi, and confirming that Luke's relationship with Rey is the focus of the movie — at the very least, he will become a father figure to her. The director explained that he wanted to explore "familial" themes in regards to Rey in the upcoming film:

"It very much feels like what we all go through in adolescence, the dawning of this new chapter of our lives."

Could this "new chapter" be in regards to the Skywalker family? And will we finally see Kylo Ren's forces vanquished? Guess we'll have to find out when The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.

Sources:(Vogue ,Time Out, USA Today)