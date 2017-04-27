#LaLaLand blew away the public in 2016 and won multiple awards from the Oscars to the Golden Globes. Lead actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were praised for their impeccable performances, while director #DamienChazelle won an Academy Award for Best Director. The movie was only Chazelle's third feature, so his directorial career is just taking off. Now he's joined another musical project.

Damien Chazelle Is Planning A New TV Project: 'The Eddy'

Hot off the success of La La Land, Chazelle is changing gears just a bit. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chazelle is attached to direct #TheEddy, with the script being shopped to cable and streaming outlets. This means that this could easily become a Netflix original or something along that line.

The series is supposedly set in contemporary Paris and revolves around a club, the club's owner and house band, and the volatile city that surrounds them. The Eddy will be written by playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Songwriters Glen Ballard and Alan Poul are attached to the project as executive producers.

Many acclaimed directors have also moved on to TV projects following successful films. Coincidentally, director Barry Jenkins, whose film Moonlight is linked to La La Land thanks to the Oscar Best Picture fiasco, recently announced he'd be adapting Colson Whitehead's novel Underground Railroad for Amazon. Personally, I think this is a great move by Chazelle as he has obviously done amazing with musicals and he should continue to produce amazing musical dramas in the future.

[Source: THR]