No one likes a troll and this week Dan Harmon, the co-creator of Rick and Morty, has been calling out the low-lifes who have been harassing the female writers on the show. Rick and Morty's writing room is full of talent, both male and female, and some of the show's "fans" have a problem with the female element of the talent.

The second and third episode of the successful third season were both credited to female writers ("Rickmancing The Stone" by Jane Becker, and "Pickle Rick" by Jessica Gao), although Harmon also acknowledged the collaborative writing effort for every episode. The Rick and Morty team made an effort to hire more female writers before the beginning of the third season to achieve a more gender-balanced writing room, which is something Adult Swim has had problems maintaining in the past.

[Credit: Adult Swim]

It's not exactly revelatory to realize that women working in the media are often subject to intense and unrelenting harassment from trolls online, and Jane Beck and Jessica Gao are the latest subjected to these trolls' idiocy. After a hacker published the writers' personal information online they have been receiving hate-mail and threats. Entertainment Weekly spoke to Dan Harmon, who was well aware of the treatment of women online:

"I was familiar going into the third season, having talked to Felicia Day, that any high-profile women get doxxed, they get harassed, they get threatened, they get slandered. And part of it is a testosterone-based subculture patting themselves on the back for trolling these women."

Redditor elastical_gomez (who worked on the first season of the show and has been associated with it ever since) was the first to detail the harassment online, and whilst he acknowledged not wanting to give these cretins the attention they crave, but decided to raise awareness after the hacker published their personal information online.

Harmon had this to say on the attitude of these "knobs", who target women in the entertainment industry and think they are protecting the work somehow:

"These knobs, that want to protect the content they think they own — and somehow combine that with their need to be proud of something they have, which is often only their race or gender. It’s offensive to me as someone who was born male and white, and still works way harder than them, that there’s some white male [fan out there] trying to further some creepy agenda by ‘protecting’ my work. I’ve made no bones about the fact that I loathe these people. It f—ing sucks."

The vibes of toxic masculinity that exists within the world of geek deserve no place there and it's fantastic to see such a well-respected member of this world calling out this disgusting shit.

[Credit: Adult Swim]

Also shout out to the ladies writing these excellent episodes. Why someone would have any issue with the this season of the show is beyond me because it has included some absolute bangers, "Pickle Rick" chief among them. Now get back under your bridge, trolls.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly, Reddit)