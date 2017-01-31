Back in June 2016 we heard a rumor that sent shivers of delight down our spines: Daniel Day-Lewis would be teaming up again with acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia, Punch Drunk Love, and more) for a secret project on the fashion world.

We now know the rumors were true and three-time Best Actor winner Day-Lewis will indeed be working with Anderson on an as yet untitled film, credited on IMDb as the Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Fashion Project. While the production is inevitably wearing subtle black, we know that they have a budget of $35 million from Focus Features and that the film will be a drama taking place on the fashion scene in London in the 1950s. I don't know about you, but I'm imagining Daniel Plainview does The Devil Wears Prada.

Relive Day-Lewis's unforgettable performance in There Will Be Blood below:

Production recently got underway in the UK, and the first shots from on set have been revealed, courtesy of photographer Glenn Kilpatrick.

The first image of Daniel Day-Lewis in the filming of the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson https://t.co/zp5UWvPUQA pic.twitter.com/FXxqN4iXXM — Felipe Henriquez (@pipevicioso) January 29, 2017

According to Whitby Photography, filming took place in Whitby at Lythe Village in the graveyard and the team will move next to the picturesque town of Staithes on the Yorkshire coast. Although the title hasn't officially been revealed, there's speculation that it will be called The Phantom Thread, given that the name appears on production vans and signs in the on-set photographs.

Paul Thomas Anderson's The Phantom Thread Daniel Day Lewis Filming In Whitby (Yorkshire) January 2017 https://t.co/K3GMGoeYp2 pic.twitter.com/cawSvaClLT — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) January 30, 2017

Day-Lewis and Anderson's story of oil mogul Daniel Plainview, There Will Be Blood, blew away the public and critics alike. With Day-Lewis's skill as a method actor, and Anderson's proven prowess in the director's chair, there seems little to worry about, and everything to look forward to.

And given that Day-Lewis basically wins a Best Actor award every time he leaves his hermit cave — including one for There Will Be Blood — I'd bet my movie collection on seeing a fantastic film with superb performances.

So far, no release date has been set.

Check out more photos from the set on the Whitby Photography site.

Poll What's your favorite Daniel Day-Lewis role? Tomas - 'The Unbearable Lightness of Being'

Hawkeye - 'Last of the Mohicans'

Daniel Plainview - 'There Will Be Blood'

Abraham Lincoln - 'Lincoln'

Bill "The Butcher" Cutting - 'Gangs of New York'

John Proctor - 'The Crucible'

A different one (comment below)

(Sources: Vulture, IndieWire)