Daniel Day-Lewis has been a haute topic lately (just wait for it; that joke's gonna land in a few paragraphs). In case you need catching up, let's recap: Day-Lewis recently announced his retirement from acting, and he says it's for good this time. He hasn't officially come out and said why, but the rumor mill is churning.

And you won't believe what it just churned out. But, as always, take it with a grain of salt. The words “rumor,” “anonymous source,” and “claim” will be used frequently.

The humans behind Page Six have informed the internet that they have an exclusive source who knows what Day-Lewis will be doing after he hangs up his...whatever it is actors hang up when they retire. Oscars? And there are actually a few good reasons to maybe, just maybe believe the rumor.

Daniel Day-Lewis Wants To Be A Dressmaker. Possibly.

You read that right. The source claims that the reason the actor wants to take up dressmaking is because he's such an extreme method actor. DDL's upcoming movie, directed by #PaulThomasAnderson, is almost a complete mystery, save for what IMDB gives us. The synopsis goes like this:

Set in the fashion world of 1950s London, a dressmaker is commissioned to design for members of high society and the royal family.

It's reported the title is Phantom Thread, but the studio hasn't confirmed it.

So what makes this rumor stand out from all the other countless rumors in Hollywood? Looking back at DDL's history as an actor tells us one thing.

This Rumor Could Actually Become Reality

Known for his extreme method acting, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if DDL jumped right into the dressmaking world after starring in a movie about a dressmaker. Let's not forget, he's not a complete stranger to quitting acting to work in the clothing industry. Back in the '90s, he took a few years off after The Boxer was released to become a cobbler in Italy.

It was an interview with Time back in 2012 that really shined a light on DDL's devotion to his craft. One of his earliest displays of method acting was back in 1989, when he was performing in Hamlet onstage at London’s National Theatre. His now-famous departure from the stage—and from stage acting completely—is the stuff of myth.

"That correspondence between father and son, or the son and the father who is no longer alive, played a huge part in that experience."



In his interview, he clarifies some things, including the fact that he didn't actually see his dead father's ghost. As the story goes, he was doing a scene where Hamlet speaks to his father's ghost, and just up and left, right in the middle of it. He spoke about his surprise exit from the stage, and plays altogether, in the interview:

“I may have said a lot of things in the immediate aftermath. And to some extent I probably saw my father’s ghost every night, because of course if you’re working in a play like Hamlet, you explore everything through your own experience. You think you’re traveling a vast distance to understand another life, but it may be that you’re bringing that life toward you at the same time. What allows that work to live is the common experience, the bond between the two of you. It’s utterly delusional to say you become some other person—you don’t. But you do get to know yourself in a different way, through the prism of that other life. That correspondence between father and son, or the son and the father who is no longer alive, played a huge part in that experience. So yes, of course, it was communication with my own dead father. But I don’t remember seeing any ghosts of my father on that dreadful night!”

Another great example of his method acting is how Day-Lewis lived off the land in the Alabama wilderness for a few days while preparing for 1992's The Last of the Mohicans. There are stories from Gangs of New York (2002), My Left Foot (1989), and In The Name Of The Father (1993) that only add to the legend that is Daniel Day-Lewis, and make this rumor of him retiring from acting once and for all to become a dressmaker really seem like it could become a reality.

Or, you know, he could literally just be quitting acting, and will be sitting in the director's chair for the rest of his career. Whatever his plans, best of luck to him!

What do you think? Will we be seeing a DDL exclusive in a department store near us someday soon? Let me know in the comments!

[Sources: IMDB & Page Six]