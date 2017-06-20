After an acting career spanning over four decades, actor #DanielDayLewis is retiring from acting.

In a statement to Variety, Leslee Dart, spokeswoman for Day-Lewis, said:

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

No other reason was given as to why he decided to quit acting and the abrupt announcement has left many scratching their heads. The good news is, he does have one last movie before we see him go, however.

Daniel Day-Lewis's Final Film Will Be 'Phantom Thread'

Daniel Day-Lewis is teaming up once again with director #PaulThomasAnderson in the upcoming film Phantom Thread. The film is a drama set during the fashion world of 1950s London where Charles James, a dressmaker, is asked to design outfits for members in high society and the royal family.

This isn't the first collaboration between Anderson and Day-Lewis. Anderson previously directed Day-Lewis to an Academy Award for Best Actor for 2007's There Will Be Blood. The actor's reps assured he fully plans on promoting Phantom Thread before stepping into retirement, however.

Daniel Day-Lewis As An Actor

From artist Christy Brown to President Abraham Lincoln, Day-Lewis has captivated audiences with his esteemed acting prowess. His is known for his intense method acting used to bring his characters to life such as listening to Eminem to focus his anger to play Bill 'The Butcher' Cutting in Gangs of New York and never leaving his wheelchair while filming My Left Foot. His talent and preparation are arguably why he's the only male actor in history to the Best Actor Oscar three times: For the aforementioned There Will Be Blood as well as for My Left Foot and Lincoln.

This isn't the first time that Day-Lewis has been known to take extended breaks from acting. Back in the '90s, Daniel Day-Lewis seemed to have quit the acting business, and was found to be working as a cobbler. Eventually, Martin Scorsese persuaded him come back to Hollywood for Gangs Of New York. This time, however, is different. It is the first time a publicist for Daniel Day-Lewis has given a statement about him leaving Hollywood completely, so you have to wonder if and hope that all is well in his personal life.

Phantom Thread will be released December 25, 2017.

[Source: Variety]