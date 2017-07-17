Hollywood may be known for its nimble stuntmen, but it looks like Tom Cruise isn't the only star willing to do his own stunts — only this time, it isn't for the latest blockbuster. Remember when Tom Hardy chased that thief down the street? Well it seems there is another actor in the running for a role in the real-life Avengers. #HarryPotter star — and occasional wang-out horse harasser — Daniel Radcliffe was here to save the day during a recent knife attack in central London.

Arrestio Pottorum

There were no broomsticks involved, but Harry Potter himself rushed to the aid of a tourist who was attacked at knifepoint by a gang of moped hoodlums. Apparently there is a wave of moped-related crimes in the capital, but you don't usually expect to find #DanielRadcliffe there in the midst of one.

According to the Evening Standard, Radcliffe and several others ran to help an injured man on the King's Road in Chelsea on Friday July, 14. The victim was walking through the fashionable area when two men on a moped snatched his Louis Vuitton bag. Witness David Videcette said he had noticed two men acting suspiciously and followed them. After the attack, Videcette (an ex police officer) chased them, then returned to the scene to find 27-year-old Radcliffe looking after the victim. Videcette told the Standard what happened when he realized who he was with:

"It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am.' “He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help."

Apart from sustaining cuts to the face and being visibly shaken, the victim is said to be fine and thankful for the help. No arrests were made and Radcliffe's representatives declined to comment other than to state he was there. London's Metropolitan Police had the following to say:

“Police were called at approximately 6.10pm on Friday, July 14 to reports of a robbery in Hortensia Road. The victim – a man aged in his 50s – was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident. Officers from Kensington and Chelsea investigate. No arrests were made and enquiries continue.”

The incident is said to be one of many on the rise, but it isn't thought to foreshadow He Who Must Not Be Named returning to power. However, it isn't every day you find a famous A-lister like Radcliffe running to your rescue — I guess you could call him a wizard in shining armor.

Would you love Daniel Radcliffe to rescue you?

(Source: Evening Standard)