Some interesting news heading our way this afternoon: Warner Bros. just snatched renowned composer #DannyElfman to score Justice League, THR has reported.

The news comes not long after the devastating news that original #JusticeLeague director Zack Snyder had departed the film to spend time with his family following in the wake of his daughter's suicide in March. Batgirl director #JossWhedon was tapped to stand in as director for reshoots and pickups, though we've since learned he's been more intimately involved with the project than we realized.

#ZackSnyder had originally planned for Junkie XL to score the movie, having previously scored Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Junkie XL has now moved on to score the Tomb Raider reboot, instead.

The addition of Danny Elfman to the Justice League movie returns the composer to his comic book movie scoring days. Among Elfman's most famous works are his score for Tim Burton's Batman and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Elfman also was brought on board at a late stage for 2015's Avengers: Age of Utron, which Whedon directed.

Justice League flies into theaters November 17.

[Source: THR]