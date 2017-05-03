The '90s MTV cartoon Daria is one of the smartest animations to ever have graced our screens. It revolves around the intelligent, highly sarcastic, and anti-social titular character Daria Morgendorffer, a newcomer to Lawndale.

Despite the show being 20 years old, every episode is sure to still provoke a reaction from fans – whether that’s a snort, a few laughs, or a "dammit!" (a la Jake Morgendorffer) when the show gets too real.

Each episode is stuffed with quotes that aren’t only applicable in everyday situations, but ridiculously relatable; here are 13 of the best.

1. Season 2, Episode 8: 'Gifted'

In this episode, Daria and Jodie were invited to visit Grove Hills, a school for academically gifted students. Daria was reluctant, but she went anyway, because her mother bribed her. In this scene, the speaker asked her what her goal in life was. At first she said she didn't have any goals, but when forced to think of something, she came out with something pretty profound. This is something most of us can relate to, as we are pressured to be competitive from a young age, rather than growing and progressing at our own pace.

2. Season 1, Episode 3: 'College Bored'

Because Daria and Quinn's father Jake wasn't paying much attention to the road, he accidentally ran over something, which sounded like a small creature. Jake reasoned that it's dead because it didn't scream. In one of Quinn's rare non-shallow moments, she said that people who run over animals should get run over too — and for animal lovers, even "unpopular animals" count.

3. Season 4, Episode 8: 'Psycho Therapy'

Helen Morgendorffer was invited to a retreat with her family to evaluate if she is "law firm partner" material. In the scene where Daria talked to the therapist, she explained what she and her family were like in 25 seconds. For people deemed "anti-social," this quote is painfully accurate.

4. Season 3, Episode 4: 'Daria Dance Party'

Despite dating different guys every day, Quinn Morgendorffer isn't looking for a relationship. She wants her guys to be sort of like servants: there at her every beck and call. So when three idiots thought that they could all slow dance with her at once, she drove them all away, exclaiming that she doesn't slow dance until after the fifth date. Quinn Morgendorffer may be a shallow popular girl, but she has very high standards.

5. Season 1 Episode 8: 'Pinch Sitter'

Maybe it's because of sibling fights, maybe it's because kids tend to be meanies to each other... whatever it is, Daria understood our general apprehension towards babysitting.

6. Season 2, Episode 3: 'Quinn the Brain'

To salvage her grades in Language Arts, Quinn tried to make Daria write an A-worthy essay for her. When Daria refused to write Quinn's homework, Quinn was forced to do it herself. Quinn's essay was called"Academic Imprisonment'," in which she lamented how school forces her to do homework, and questioned if the school would take away her outfits too — something which, as school-uniform kids can attest, sucks.

7. Season 3, Episode 7: 'Daria!'

Sometimes, school starts way too early, and we just can't help planning a little scholastic nap.

8. Season 5, Episode 2: 'Sappy Anniversary'

Although Daria was really just being her usual sarcastic self when talking about relationships with Quinn, you can't help but think that she has a point. Liking the same pizza toppings is one less thing to argue about.

9. Season 3, Episode 1: 'Through a Lens Darkly'

Daria never paid attention on her looks, and is true to her principles to a fault. The one time she exposed her vanity — by opting to wear contacts over glasses — she felt like a hypocrite. Even though her BFF Jane didn't manage to coax her out of the restroom, she did say something which makes perfect sense to those of us who have friends with ludicrous self-imposed rules.

10. Season 3, Episode 1: 'Through a Lens Darkly'

When Daria's mother tried convince her to wear contact lenses so she could drive without her glasses interfering with her peripheral vision, people wrongly assumed that Daria was finally ready to give society a chance. Oh, how wrong they were. On the bright side, Brittany knew just what to say so that Daria would finally leave the girl's restroom, and accept that it's normal to pay attention to her looks once in a while.

11. Season 2, Episode 1: 'Arts 'n' Crass'

Because Lawndale High's principal altered the contents of Daria and Jane's school poster and exhibited it against the girls' will, Jane decided to take matters into her own hands. She didn't want their names on a poster that didn't have their original and thought-provoking message: "She knows she's a winner / She couldn't be thinner / Now she goes in the bathroom / And vomits up dinner."

12. Season 1, Episode 2: 'The Invitation'

Sarcasm levels: off the damn charts.

13. Season 1, Episode 2: 'The Invitation'

For helping Brittany out in art class, Daria was invited to go to her party. Daria isn't a party chick, but she couldn't turn down the chance to embarrass her younger sister. She only stayed for a while, but when the opportunity came, she uttered the words all introverts are dying to say aloud.

For five glorious seasons and two TV movies, Daria supplied us with wit and humor that bridged the generation gap, and was probably the best cartoon that was ever shown on MTV.

