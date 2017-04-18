Back in the Cenozoic era, we learn in the 2017 Power Rangers movie, Zordon (Bryan Cranston) was getting twelve shades of putty knocked out of him by Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks). Luckily for Zordon, the balance is restored somewhat by the five teenagers with attitude we meet later in the movie.

One of the most important aspects of the film is the #PowerRangers' Zords, which are directly based on the creatures of that prehistoric era in which the action starts. Director Dean Israelite mentioned to Collider:

"The idea is the Zords are machines that take on the form of the most powerful organisms of the planet they’re on. When these Zords came to Earth, dinosaurs reigned supreme and so they took on the image and the spirit of these dinosaurs – that’s the mythology that we’ve put into the movie. But in the concept that we’ve created they’re meant to be inspired by those animals – not an actual, literal, version of it, and so we decided we wanted to take certain liberties, too."

There's no finer place to see the monolithic might of the Zords than in Mauricio Ruiz's incredible concept art for the show. He kindly shared images of a couple of the Zords at their inception.

Here's the Saber-Toothed Tiger Zord, ridden by Trini Kwan (Becky Gomez).

Concept art for Trini's Saber-Toothed Tiger Zord [Credit: Mauricio Ruiz]

See also:

Ruiz also shared the art for the cool Triceratops Zord, commandeered by Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler). Fearsome!

Concept art for Billy's Triceratops Zord [Credit: Mauricio Ruiz]

Nice work, Mr Ruiz! It's cool to see how these amazing creations began their journey. Which one is your favorite?

Poll Which Zord would you pilot if you could? T-Rex (Red)

Pterodactyl (Pink)

Mastodon (Black)

Triceratops (Blue)

Sabertooth (Yellow)

(Source: ArtStation, Collider)