One of the big things that Marvel fans are excited for with Avengers: Infinity War is the fact that we are finally going to see the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy on the same screen. With how much charismatic characters both teams have, the movie is set to be full of laughs.

One person who is just as excited about this is Drax the Destroyer himself, Dave Bautista. In an interview with Screen Rant, Bautista was asked who he would love to team up with in Infinity War, and Batista gave his answer:

“Oh, I’ve said for years, and years, and years. It’s Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark, man. I think there’s so much humor to be had there with Drax and Tony Stark. With him being such a sarcastic bastard and Drax taking everything so literally. I think there’s tons of humor to be had there. I’m also a huge fan of Robert’s.”

'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Already, that sounds absolutely awesome! Bautista said himself that so much humor will come from both Tony Stark's sarcasm and Drax taking everything so seriously. Not only that, but it can only be assumed that Drax will be absolutely fascinated with the Iron Man suit.

It has also been revealed that Guardians director James Gunn will also have a bit of a say in Infinity War as well, so the Guardians characters are given the proper treatment. Regardless, it looks like if this meet-up does happen, then Infinity War could be better than it is already set to be!

So what do you think? Do you want Drax and Iron Man to team up? Who else do you want to see team up between the Guardians and the Avengers? Let me know your thoughts below!