As the unfortunate reality of comedy legend Charlie Murphy's passing away due to leukemia continues to reverberate throughout the industry, more friends of Murphy are memorializing the great comedian in their own way. We've already seen many of them sending shout-outs via tweets or paying tribute in other ways. But the most touching tribute may have come from Murphy's long time friend #DaveChappelle with the help of John Mayer.

For those who don't know, #CharlieMurphy and Dave Chappelle worked together on Chappelle's Show. Murphy was a writer and occasionally appeared as a character in a sketch here and there. He's most well known for starring as himself in the recurring bit "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories," where he recounted his altercations with a fictional Rick James, and his chance meeting with Prince, where the two played basketball and dined on pancakes.

John Mayer And Dave Chappelle Sing A Song In Memory Of Charlie Murphy

During #JohnMayer's concert on Wednesday, Dave Chappelle showed up to pay his respects to Murphy with a song. Check out the video below.

While Chappelle's tribute was fitting, it's still unfortunate that we've lost yet another great comedian. And this is especially difficult for the comedy community after losing Don Rickles just a few days prior.

Regardless, Charlie Murphy will live on, forever memorialized by his work on Chappelle's Show. So any time you want to remember him, just open up the Comedy Central app on your phone and enjoy some of Charlie Murphy's greatest hits.