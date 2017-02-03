You may not know the name Agnieszka Smoczynska just yet, but that's all about to change. The Polish director's latest film, #TheLure, a horror-musical tale of two mermaids caught up in the rock n' roll of the 1980s, just recently had its US debut after finishing a run through film festivals to rave reviews. Her newest project is looking to incorporate her love of dark fantasy with the music of one of the world's most iconic musical acts.

#DavidBowie, who passed away last year, was known and beloved by music fans for generations. It's no wonder the Polish director is seeking to combine her love of the macabre with the music of a man whose work was often colored in dark and unusual undertones, one whose entire career was built upon being an outsider and going against the grain.

It won't be the first time the musician's peculiar tones have been incorporated into film. The classic '80s #fantasy, Labyrinth, starred and featured original music written and performed by the late singer. Although that film never garnered much acclaim from the awards circuit, it's remained a staple in film lovers' lives since its original 1986 release.

Speaking to Birth Movies Death, Smoczynska revealed only minor details about the project that is stilly very early on in the concept stage. She does have both a premise and title already set for the potential project, however:

"We want to make a science-fiction opera with music by David Bowie, titled 'Deranged'. It’s about an investigator who is hired by the Art Crime Department to determine whether the murder of a 16-year-old girl is a crime or a work of art. We’ve started to work on it, and I hope it will happen.”

Some fans may recognize this as similar to the description for Bowie's 1995 album, 1. Outside. Normally referred to simply as Outside, the album was originally intended to be the first in a series of connected conceptual albums.

Smoczynska wants audiences and hopeful viewers to remember that the project is still early in the stages of development and won't likely arrive for at least a few more years. She's currently hard at work with her second directorial feature - as of yet untitled - a psychological drama about a woman who loses her memory. However, based on the fact that she's already in the early stages of putting this new Bowie-inspired #musical together, I'm sure we won't be expected to wait too much longer to see some real development underway.

Bowie's final parting gift to the world, his swan song album Blackstar, was a musical triumph to close the final chapter of his beautifully eccentric life. As we look to the future, we can take some solace in the fact that his music and his influence continue to inspire and give life to new ideas.

Hopefully within a few years time, audiences will get to see just how much his life influenced the creation of Agnieszka Smoczynska's forthcoming musical. If it's anything like her current feature - which drew inspiration from The Rocky Horror Picture Show - it'll definitely be worth the wait.

