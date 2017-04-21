Ant-Man and the Wasp is shaping up nicely. With a script ready to go and production about to begin, Marvel's latest adventure is on track to be released next year. However, aside from Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas being confirmed to return, there's still a mystery surrounding the return of supporting characters from the first film.

Especially when it comes to Scott Lang's lovable criminal crew, consisting of Michael Peña as Luis, David Dastmalchian as Kurt and T.I. as Dave. Well, we finally know for sure at least one of them will be coming back for the action-packed sequel: The technological genius, scene-stealing, superpower-fearing Kurt.

#DavidDastmalchian attended the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 red carpet. There, Entertainment Tonight caught up with him, and asked him about any juicy Ant-Man and The Wasp details. While he didn't give away any story details, he did confirm his involvement, stating:

"Peyton Reed is here and I just got a chance to speak with him the other day and it sounds like Kurt is going to be returning to Ant-Man's world and will be appearing in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp. And we are very very very excited."

Hmm, last movie Kurt was freaked out by Ant-Man's power. I wonder how'll he'll be reacting to a super heroine that has wings coming out of her back. That will surely be a hilarious scene.

It's great to know he'll be returning. Something that played a big part in giving #AntMan the heart it had beneath all the comedic action was Scott Lang's crew. They helped flesh out our main hero's personality by acting as a nice foil for his personality. And of course, they were great characters on their own, offering a great deal of well-timed levity to the plot.

The rest of the crew's involvement in the story has so far been a mystery. #MichaelPeña's return as Luis, for example, has been a particularly complicated topic, as the actor's given different statements about his involvement. Most recently, he stated during an interview with Collider:

"No, no, I haven’t gotten the phone call yet. I don’t know if I’m gonna get the phone call. Who knows? I don’t think they have to call you at all. They could just say that he’s free to go and he can do any movie that he wants at this period of time. I don’t really know what’s going on with that. There’s always possibilities that you’re not going to be in that movie. You just prepare yourself for that."

Dastmalchian's casting, however, is a clear hint that the rest of the gang will be returning, so I can't wait to see what kind of crazy adventures #PeytonReed has in store for them.

And as a last, fun fact, it's worth noting that Dastmalchian's second turn as Kurt will add another credit to the major geek resume he's building. He's appeared in The Dark Knight, The Flash, Ant-Man and now, obviously, its sequel. That's a nice track record.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.

