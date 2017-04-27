After news of World War Z 2 being taken off of Paramount Pictures' calendar of upcoming movies, it didn't seem like the movie was going to happen. The sequel to #WorldWarZ was also put on hold while star #BradPitt dealt with his divorce from Angelina Jolie last summer. The sequel faced another setback when director Brad Grey felt uncertain of the project, leading up to his inevitable departure. However, some good news was recently revealed.

Paramount Pictures CEO Jim Gianopulos Has Placed 'World War Z 2' Back On The Schedule Of Movies

According to Variety, the World War Z sequel is moving forward with another well-known director spearheading the project: David Fincher. Sources within Paramount Pictures revealed that new CEO Jim Gianopulos has placed #WorldWarZ2 back on the schedule of movies and looks to greenlight the sequel in the coming weeks. Fincher is reportedly being eyed to direct, with Brad Pitt returning to star.

'World War Z' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

A deal is reportedly being finalized between Fincher and Paramount but nothing has been made official. If Fincher does take on the project, this will be his fourth movie with Pitt. The two are best known for their joint work on Fight Club (1999) and they definitely have a good working chemistry so it'll be interesting to see what they come up with. However, Fincher is often skeptical of helming sequels — something that does not bode well for fans clawing at another zombie thriller. Then again, it was Pitt who reached out to Fincher for the movie, so let's hope Pitt is able to sway the fickle Fincher.

'World War Z' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

While plot details are still thin, the finale of World War Z saw the surviving human population figuring out how to disguise themselves among the zombies. With that in mind, the plot of the sequel could depict another outbreak taking place or the aftermath of the first outbreak. Either way, a sequel to World War Z is going to be entertaining, as long as it follows in the vein of the original film.

What do you think of World War Z 2 being moved back into production? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

World War Z 2's release date is still to TBA but production is expected to begin in 2018.

(Source: Variety)