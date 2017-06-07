Hellboy is smashing into the new era of comic book movies thanks to an upcoming reboot directed by Neill Marshall. Despite the fact that it has been only one month since the project's announcement, things are already moving forward fast: First Stranger Things' David Harbour was revealed to star, and now we learn that the movie is already in development — and we have an exciting picture to prove it.

Ever since the announcement, we've been dying to know just what the actor will look like as the red, raging character, and now we have our first glimpse at just that. #Hellboy himself, #DavidHarbour took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the character's development process.

The picture gives us an early first look at the Right Hand of Doom. Take a look:

That's one big hand!

Wondering what that blob of purple goo is? It's the mold that costume designers and makeup artists use to create a base for character costumes and accessories. Various actors have gone through the same process, such as Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds for Green Lantern and Josh Brolin for Deadpool 2.

Harbour placed a comparison picture of his newly fashioned, purple hand beside the one from the comics (left), which indicates that this may be what his will look like once it's completed. #RonPerlman's version was pretty much the same design as on printed page, so I'm interested to see whether Harbour's will move in a different direction.

Now Hellboy is not as well-known as other superheroes, so you may be wondering:

What In The World Is The Hand Of Doom?

Simply put, Hellboy's gigantic hand is not his. It belonged to a character named Amu, one of the greater spirits that watched over Earth. Amu created the Ogdru Jahad, also known as the Dragon of Revelation — beings that are meant to destroy the world (I know, comics). Fortunately, another greater spirit discovered Amu's plan and destroyed him, with only his right hand remaining.

After that, the hand was kept by various races throughout history until it ended up with the demon known as Azzael –– Hellboy's father. The demon took baby Hellboy, chopped off his right arm and replaced it with Amu's hand. And, because of its ties to Amu, the hand serves as a key to wake up the Ogdru Jahad. In other words: it's essentially a key to the Apocalypse. Knowing this, #Hellboy has decided to keep with him, feeling it's safer with him.

Last month, a poster for the film was unveiled that confirmed the film would be released sometime in 2018. And while that seemed like a very short timeframe, seeing as David Harbour is already being fitted for the Hand of Doom, the film will probably have no trouble meeting the release date.

What do you think of our first look at the hand of Doom?