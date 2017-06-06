Fans got a surprise last month when it was announced that we were finally getting another Hellboy movie...except it wasn't Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy 3 with Ron Perlman in the lead. Instead, it will come in the form of a reboot of the franchise, directed by Neill Marshall. To portray the fallen son of Hell, Stranger Thing's #DavidHarbour was chosen.

Harbour's Hellboy will obviously be a new take on the character, but it's been interesting to wonder what exactly we'll get from his portrayal.

Using His 'Stranger Things' Character As A Hellboy Template

Harbour sat down for an interview with Yahoo! Movies and talked about Hellboy. The actor offered up an interesting quote that may just shed some light on what what we might expect from this version of the antihero. The way Harbour sees it, he had an advantage when it came to the casting, since he played a character with elements similar to what the Hellboy filmmakers were looking for: Chief Hopper in Netflix's #StrangerThings:

“I would not be doing 'Hellboy' if it wasn’t for 'Stranger Things' [...] I would not. A lot of people responded to it. It’s got a lot of elements — Hopper is a very complicated character and has a lot of levels. And he is heroic, but he’s messed up, and I think they want this for this Hellboy as well.”

For those of you unfamiliar with Stranger Things, Hopper is exactly how Harbour described him. He's a guy constantly shrouded in darkness and self-doubt. But beneath all of his significant, eyebrow-raising defects, he has a desire to do the right thing.

David Harbour Plans To Put His Own Stamp On The Character Of Hellboy

Harbour went on to explain his version of the character would be its own thing able to set itself apart from the comics and go much more in-depth into #Hellboy's psychology by exploring one simple question: What kind of toll does it take on someone knowing they're destined to become a weapon of mass destruction?:

"[Hellboy] is very rich. I think the films did a certain thing, the comics do a certain thing. Hellboy is kind of a neurotic, messed-up individual who’s destined for a horrible fate..."

"... He’s destined to become the beast of the apocalypse. Whenever he shows up and does the right thing, people throw beers at him and show up with pitchforks and he still manages to do the right thing. I think it’s funny and it’s sweet and it’s weird, and hopefully I can bring that to it as well."

From his comments, it looks like this new take on Hellboy will be somewhere in-between who we get in the comics and in the del Toro films. The movies, while taking a few creative liberties, added a lot to the mythology of the character, so knowing #NeillMarshall's new film will most likely take inspiration from both mediums is quite exciting.

It looks to be a fresh portrayal while still taking cues from what's come before.

What do you think about the new elements that David Harbour is about to bring to the Hellboy mythology? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Yahoo! Movies)